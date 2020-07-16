Stanbic Bank Reposition Brand With Tagline “It Can Be”

All brands and businesses evolve. Stanbic Bank Tanzania is on a journey that reflects the evolution of the lives and experiences of its customers and all Tanzanians. This is the motivation behind the change of the bank’s brand positioning and tagline and the adoption of one that epitomizes where it sees its role in Tanzania today.

“Our customers often ask themselves if their dreams can be. Can it be that one day I will own my dream home? Can it be that I will build enough wealth to take care of my children? Can it be that we can turn a local business into a global player? As their financial partner, it is our responsibility and privilege to help answer these questions. And we do that proudly in a resounding message which says, ‘It Can Be’.

This is our new tagline,” says the bank’s Chief Executive, Kevin Wingfield. ‘It Can Be’ reflects how the bank has evolved, and continues to do so, in a way our clients expect, and it represents our positive attitude towards Tanzania and the possibilities that exist in the country.

“Stanbic Bank believes that dreams matter. They fuel our growth. Together with our clients, we need to take new uncharted paths to realise them,” says Wingfield. “In deciding on our new tagline, our research showed that people and businesses are looking for a brand to believe in them, inspire them, and journey with them. They want a bank that can help them realise their ambitions – personally or as businesses and which always puts them at the centre of everything we do. ‘It Can Be’ allows us to do this because it is about finding new ways to make dreams possible.”

This refreshed position is about inspiring belief in Tanzania’s future while showcasing the bank’s client-centric and inventive solutions. It’s about being bold and innovative changemakers who are more curious, and more responsive.

The repositioning is embodied through several existing client solutions and Stanbic Bank’s efforts to support its customers during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, Stanbic Bank provided a 3-6 months loan payment holiday for its customers who could not meet their obligations as a result of the pandemic.

The bank also launched an entrepreneurship challenge that will reward 5 impactful businesses a total of TZS 50 million to help cushion the impact of the pandemic.

Additionally, the bank also developed the Africa China Agency Proposition to help companies navigate the disruptions of global supply chains caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Now is the time to begin a narrative of hope, belief and optimism. The phrase ‘It Can Be’ is a celebration of the human spirit and the belief in our dreams. There is no better time to introduce this new positive message as an encouragement to keep believing,” summoned Wingfield.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania provides the full spectrum of financial services. Its Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division serves a wide range of requirements for banking, finance, trading, investment, risk management and advisory services.

Corporate & Investment Banking delivers this comprehensive range of products and services relating to: investment banking; global markets; and global transactional products and services.

Standard Bank’s corporate and investment banking expertise is focused on industry sectors that are most relevant to emerging markets. It has strong offerings in mining and metals; oil, gas and renewables; power and infrastructure; agribusiness; telecommunications and media; and financial institutions.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Personal and Business Banking unit (PBB) offers banking and other financial services to individuals and small-to-medium enterprises.

PBB serves the increasing need among Africa’s small business and individual customers for banking products that can meet their shifting expectations and growing wealth.