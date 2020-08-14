Stanbic Bank Hand Over Cheques to Winners of Entrepreneurship Challenge

On 12th August 2020, Stanbic Bank Tanzania has handed over cheques for a total value of TZS 50 million to the five entrepreneurs who won the bank’s entrepreneurship challenge.

Dubbed “Stanbic Entrepreneurship Challenge“, the contest was launched by the bank to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The grant was aimed at supporting entrepreneurs to reach their goals as well as inspire dreams in Tanzania.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kevin Wingfield (left) handing over a dummy cheque worth TZS 10 million to Pinok Company CEO, Emmanuel Kimaro (right), who is among the top 5 winners of the bank’s Entrepreneurship challenge.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kevin Wingfield (left) handing over a dummy cheque worth TZS 10 million Cirlex System CEO, Edwin Mwachula (right), who is among the top 5 winners of the bank’s Entrepreneurship challenge. Looking on is the bank’s Head, of Marketing, Desideria Mwegelo (middle).

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa's largest bank by assets.

