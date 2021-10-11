Stanbic Bank Tanzania Hands Over 100 Desks to Tuangoma Primary School

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has donated 100 desks worth TZS 9 Million to Tuangoma Primary School in Temeke district as part of the bank’s ongoing Initiative dubbed Stanbic Madawati, which aims to improve the learning environment and support the development of the education sector in the country.

The desks were handed over by the bank’s Head of High Net Worth Clients, Omari Mtiga, to Temeke District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo at an event held at the school premises on 7th October 2021.

Mtiga said the bank is committed to playing its role in improving the learning environment across different schools in Tanzania through its Stanbic Madawati Initiative, which aims to donate 1,000 desks across the country this year.

“We believe that all dreams can be achieved if given the necessary support. This donation will provide a conducive environment for learning and accelerate the performance of Tuangoma students,” Mtiga commented.

He also reminded that the company recently made a similar donation to Mbabala Secondary School in Dodoma and is keen to continue supporting the government’s efforts to provide sufficient desks to schools in other parts of the country.

For his part, Commissioner Jokate commended Stanbic Bank’s efforts in assisting the government to improve learning and urged other investors to emulate the move.

She further appealed to the school administration to ensure that the desks are put to proper use, so they can benefit as many students as possible, and also called on students to work extra hard to improve the performance of the school.

The Stanbic Madawati Initiative was launched in July this year largely to address the challenge of the shortage of desks in schools across the country. Through the initiative, Stanbic Bank Tanzania will donate 1,000 desks to primary and secondary schools in the different regions of the country.

For every desk donated, Stanbic will plant a tree in order to converse the environment.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania Head of High Net Worth Clients Omari Mtiga (right) and Temeke District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo (left) planting tree part of the bank’s campaign that seeks to restore the ecosystem by planting a tree for every desk donated.

