Stanbic Bank Tanzania Hands Over 21 Oxygen Tanks to KCMC Referral Hospital in Moshi

Stanbic Bank Tanzania recently handed over 21 oxygen tanks worth TZS 15 million to the KCMC Northern Region Referral Hospital.

The handover ceremony took place at the hospital in Moshi.

The contribution is part of the bank’s efforts to support the health sector in Tanzania.

In October this year, Stanbic Tanzania handed over seven oxygen tanks to the Bugando Hospital in Mwanza.

The Bank is also donating desks to primary schools in the country to support the government’s efforts to improve the learning environment.

