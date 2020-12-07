Stanbic Bank Named Tanzania’s Bank of The Year

The Banker Magazine, the world’s longest-running international banking publication, has named Stanbic Bank Tanzania as Tanzania’s “Bank of the Year 2020”.

While selecting the winner, The Banker’s judging panel placed particular emphasis on which banks have led the way in meeting client needs and maintaining resilience in the face of the pandemic.

At the height of the pandemic, Stanbic Bank undertook a range of initiatives including; offering debt relief to businesses and individual clients to cushion them from the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank also launched the Africa China Agency Proposition (ACAP) to enable businesses to continue to thrive.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive, Kevin Wingfield said: “We are delighted to have received this award, we thank our customers and other stakeholders for their continued support in this difficult and unprecedented year. Without them, we could not have achieved this award.”

“I also thank our employees for their energy and commitment during this challenging year” he added.

This year the bank launched its new tagline “It Can be” aiming to inspire belief in Tanzania’s future while renewing its commitment to providing client-centric and innovative solutions.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and our focus during the year was to continue to build our relationships with our customers, getting closer to them, listening to them and gaining a better understanding of their needs and dreams” Mr. Wingfield added.

The bank has received numerous accolades over the years including; Best Investment Bank in October this year.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest banking group by assets, is present in 20 markets across the continent and in major global financial centers.

“These awards are a reflection of our commitment to Tanzania and the shared future that we intend to create for our customers and in support of the country’s continued economic transformation.

This is a fitting recognition as we celebrate our 25 th year of operating in Tanzania. It Can Be.” concluded Wingfield.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania provides the full spectrum of financial services. Its Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division serves a wide range of requirements for banking, finance, trading, investment, risk management, and advisory services.

Corporate & Investment Banking delivers this comprehensive range of products and services relating to investment banking; global markets; and global transactional products and services.

Standard Bank’s corporate and investment banking expertise is focused on industry sectors that are most relevant to emerging markets. It has strong offerings in mining and metals; oil, gas, and renewables; power and infrastructure; agribusiness; telecommunications and media; and financial institutions.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Personal and Business Banking unit (PBB) offers banking and other financial services to individuals and small-to-medium enterprises. PBB serves the increasing need among Africa’s small business and individual customers for banking products that can meet their shifting expectations and growing wealth.

