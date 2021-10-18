Stanbic Bank Hands Over Oxygen Tanks to Bugando Hospital

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has recently handed over seven oxygen tanks worth TZS 4.5 million to the Bugando Hospital in Mwanza.

The donation is part of the bank’s efforts to support the health sector in Tanzania.

The heading over was carried out by Stanbic Head of Technology and Operations, Mussa Ally, to Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Eng. Robert Gabriel for the Bugando Hospital.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has also recently donated 100 desks worth TZS 9 Million to Tuangoma Primary School in Temeke district as part of the bank’s ongoing Initiative dubbed Stanbic Madawati, which aims to improve the learning environment and support the development of the education sector in the country.

