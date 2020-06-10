Stanbic Bank Tanzania Expands to Dodoma

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has inaugurated a new branch located between Mbeya and CDA street in Dodoma to better serve its customers.

The expansion aims to support farmers and boost small-scale businesses through the provision of their banking needs which include facilitation of transactions on the local and international markets as well as providing affordable loans.

“There is an increasing number of people and business ventures in Dodoma. The expansion of our services will empower the financial success of our customers by providing solutions that support their growth,’ said Stanbic Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking, Brian Ndadzungira.

He cited the bank’s plan is to respond to our clients’ pain points and opportunities in their lives and business by ensuring that banking is a convenient way of life.

Some of the solutions such as Cash Deposits Machines will enable businesses and individuals to deposit cash 24 hours, realizing value immediately. Other solutions such as Vehicle Asset Financing (VAF) will assist grape and sunflower farmers in the region with access to agriculture equipment in order to boost their production and add value to the wine and edible oil industry in Tanzania.

Dodoma is the main grape-producing region in Tanzania. The expansion is part of the bank’s plan to ensure Tanzanians have access to Stanbic’s financial solutions to increase their productivity and lead to a sustainable livelihood.

“We aim to make a meaningful and long-term impact on the capital city, by providing tailored and innovative financial solutions that will contribute to the region’s socio-economic development,’ Said Ndadzungira.

The opening of the Dodoma branch brings the total number of the bank’s representation to six regions – Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya, Arusha and Moshi, and Dodoma.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets. The Bank provides a full spectrum of financial services.

The group has been operating in Tanzania under the Stanbic Bank brand since 1995 focusing on all the key growth sectors in Tanzania, including agriculture, telecommunications, oil and gas, power and infrastructure and fast-moving consumer goods.