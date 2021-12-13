Stanbic Bank Tanzania has been recognized for the second consecutive year as “Bank of The Year in Tanzania” by The Banker Magazine.

The Banker’s “Bank of The Year” awards recognize financial institutions that demonstrate a solid strategy and growth while catering to their customers’ daily banking needs.

Commenting on the award, Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive, Kevin Wingfield said: “We are honored to once again be recognized by The Banker Magazine as Tanzania’s Best Bank. This recognition is a testament to our commitment and success in empowering dreams and driving Tanzania’s growth. We thank and appreciate our clients for trusting in us, and contributing to making it possible for Stanbic Bank to win this award.”

As the global economy is recovering from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, Stanbic Bank Tanzania has been at the forefront of providing Covid-19 relief efforts and economic revival programs.

“Like any other business, we have felt the effects of Covid-19 not only on our business but that of our clients as well. As a result, the need to raise efficiencies, strengthen client relationships, and access new revenue streams has come to the fore. We have had to find new ways to serve our clients, including strengthening our digital capabilities and taking a more personalized approach to meet unique client needs,” added Wingfield.

Wingfield further explained, “Currently we are in transition to becoming a digital, platform-enabled, services-based organization, where we are looking to enhance our relevance to our customers and expand our revenue streams. We remain committed to supporting the country’s ongoing economic growth and transformation.”

The bank has received numerous accolades over the years, with the most recent being Best Investment Bank in October this year.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest banking group by assets, is present in 20 markets across the continent and major global financial centers.

The Banker is one of the world’s leading financial journals providing a truly global perspective through its coverage of over 120 countries during the year.