Stanbic Bank Wins the Best Investment Bank Award 2020

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has been named Best Investment Bank in Tanzania for the year 2020 by EMEA Finance – a journal dedicated exclusively to reporting financial events and triumphs in the international finance industry.

The results are based on the degree to which the selected banks demonstrate their exceptional depth of market understanding and excellence in offering services to investors to contribute to the development of the national economy.

Speaking about the award Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive, Kevin Wingfield said winning the award reiterates the bank’s continued leadership in the investment banking landscape of the country.

“Over the years, Stanbic has been supporting the growth objectives of both Government and our corporate customers looking for a banking partner focused on delivering tailored solutions for our clients. Having built strong in-country advisory capabilities supported by global sector expertise, we

have been delivering a full range of investment banking services to our clients and this award is a testament to this” Wingfield said.

“We have partnered with our clients in supporting a number of projects including; infrastructure, power, mining, telecoms, construction and trade. Many of these projects are key drivers of economic growth and tools towards achieving Tanzania’s industrialization goals” Wingfield added.

Wingfield further highlighted that the award was a result of mutual efforts between the bank’s customers and partners and that we are all committed to continue finding innovative ways of making dreams possible by enabling key projects to materialize. This award aligns closely with our brand promise of “IT CAN BE”.