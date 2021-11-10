Stanbic Bank Named Best Investment Bank in Tanzania



For the second year in a row, Stanbic Bank Tanzania has been named the Best Investment Bank in Tanzania for 2021 by EMEA Finance.

The EMEA Finance African Banking awards highlight the best commercial and investment banks across the continent, including brokers and asset managers.

Commenting on the award, the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Tanzania, Kevin Wingfield, thanked the bank’s clients and said, the award is a result of mutual efforts between the bank clients and partners, adding that the bank’s strategic priorities are to drive sustainable growth and value in Tanzania, by offering investment and transactional banking services that enable key projects and ventures to materialize.



“2021 has been a transformative year for the banking sector, as the global economy continues to recover from the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This recognition is a testament to the unmatched breadth and depth of expertise that we offer in Investment Banking in Tanzania and the region. We thank our clients for trusting us to serve them,” said Wingfield.

On the other hand, the bank’s Head of Investment Banking, Elibariki Ndossi, said winning the award reiterates the bank’s tenacity in the face of adversity and continued leadership in the Investment Banking landscape of the country by quickly adapting and embracing change.



“Over the years, we have built strong in-country advisory and debt financing capabilities, creating innovative tailor-made solutions for our clients and delivered a comprehensive range of Investment Banking services across the country,” said Ndossi.



Stanbic Bank has partnered with clients in several development projects and ventures cutting across diverse sectors including Infrastructure, Power, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Construction, Telecommunication and Trade projects to mention but a few.

The Bank believes that commercial and development financing is a driver of economic growth and is key to achieving Tanzania’s industrialization goals.



Over 200 banks across the continent participated in this year’s EMEA Finance African Banking awards and Stanbic Bank won in the Investment Banking category against 5 other banks.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets.

Its Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division serves a wide range of requirements for banking, finance, trading, investment, risk management and advisory services.

Corporate & Investment Banking delivers this comprehensive range of products and services relating to investment banking; global markets; and global transactional products and services.

Standard Bank’s corporate and investment banking expertise is focused on industry sectors that are most relevant to emerging markets.

It has strong offerings in mining and metals; oil, gas, and renewables; power and infrastructure; agribusiness; telecommunications and media; and financial institutions.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Personal and Business Banking unit (PBB) offers banking and other financial services to individuals and small-to-medium enterprises.

PBB serves the increasing need among Africa’s small businesses and individual customers for banking products that can meet their shifting expectations and growing wealth.