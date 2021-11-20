Stanbic Bank Showcases Investment Opportunities for Tanzanians in Diaspora: Nov 27 2021 @4pm

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is hosting a live webinar to launch its Nyumbani Banking offering and all other related opportunities for Tanzanians in the diaspora.

Dubbed “Investing Back Home: A Ticket to Build Wealth” the webinar will be held on Saturday 27th November at 4 pm Nairobi time.

Speakers include:

-Amb. Liberata Mulamula, Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation

–Kevin Wingfield, CEO, Stanbic Bank Tanzania

-Thereza Majinge, Senior Manager, Customer Value Propositions, Stanbic Bank Tanzania

-Omari Mtiga, Head of Consumers and High Net Worth Clients

Register here to the Zoom webinar to learn more about N yumbani Banking and all it has to offer. https://bit.ly/3D8ikOH

About Stanbic Bank Tanzania

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is a full-service commercial bank that specializes in providing facilities and services to public and private sector corporations, diplomatic missions, and international organizations.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is a member of the Standard Bank Group (JSE:SBK) of South Africa, the largest African bank by assets, operating in 20 countries across Africa.

For the second year in a row, Stanbic Bank Tanzania has been named the Best Investment Bank in Tanzania for 2021 by EMEA Finance.