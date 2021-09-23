Stanbic Tanzania Donates 100 Desks to Mbabala Secondary School

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has donated 100 desks worth TZS 12 million to Mbabala Secondary school and planted 100 fruit trees, in Dodoma, at a handover ceremony held in the capital city.

The event was graced by Dodoma District Commissioner, Hon Jabir Shekimweri. The donation is part of the bank’s ongoing national wide campaign “STANBIC MADAWATI INITIATIVE” that aims to donate 1,000 desks across different schools in Tanzania.

Speaking during the ceremony, DC Shekimweri said the 100 desks will greatly improve access to learning facilities as well as the learning condition for students at Mbabala and called upon other well-wishers to come forward and join the effort to offset the remaining shortage of desks in the region and the country.

“As we all know, education is an instrumental vehicle of development. We sincerely want to thank Stanbic Bank for supporting us in our effort to improve access to learning facilities and offset the existing shortage of desks in schools here. We believe these 100 desks will go a long way in enabling hundreds of children with a conducive environment needed for effective learning,” Shekimweri said.

The bank’s Head of Consumer and High Networth clients, Omari Mtiga said the donation is in line with the bank’s recently launched campaign Stanbic Madawati initiative that aims to improve the learning environment for students across Tanzania and contribute towards fostering economic development through inclusive and quality education.

He further said that the 100 fruit trees planted will help nourish the students and also provide shade for them, this makes the initiative multifaceted and sustainable. “We are excited to be part of the drivers of inclusive and sustainable development, through this donation, Stanbic Bank is playing a key role in shaping the future leaders, doctors, engineers and other experts of this country,” added Mtiga.

