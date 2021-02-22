Stanbic Bank Donates to Ocean Road Cancer Institute in Dar es Salaam and Lemara Primary School in Arusha

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has donated equipment worth TZS 9.1 million to Lemara primary school in Arusha and Ocean Road Cancer Institute in Dar es Salaam.

TZS 4.4 million worth of equipment has gone to support the renovation of key facilities at Lemara Primary School, while TZS 4.7 million was for equipment and supplies to Ocean Road Cancer Institute.

The donations are part of the bank’s programs to support the dispensation of quality health services to cancer patients and support the government in its efforts to continue providing quality education to Tanzanians.

The donations are a reflection of Stanbic’s commitment to being one of the drivers towards economic development by investing in improving the livelihood of Tanzanians through various social investments.

Stanbic Bank’s Arusha Branch Manager, Arnold Moshi, said that the availability of good quality sanitation facilities in schools is important for a healthy learning environment and should be made a priority in all schools around the country.

“The donation will help restore the toilets at the school ensuring comfort, functionality and a healthy environment preventing any outbreak of disease,” said Moshi.

Stanbic Bank Arusha Branch Manager, Arnold Moshi (sec right) handing over equipment worth TZS 4.4 million to Acting Director of Arusha (sec left) for supporting the construction of a toilet at Lemara primary school. Right is the bank officer, Lilian Njobelo and left is the school’s Head Master, Itika Kirango. The donation is part of Stanbic Bank continuous effort to support the education sector in the country.

Commenting on the equipment and supplies donated to the Ocean Road Cancer Institute, Stanbic Bank’s Industrial Branch Manager Mabula Kikuli, said, “As a bank, we are committed to ensuring long positive change in the fight against cancer. We believe that continuous investment in Tanzania’s health sector will lead to stronger, more sustainable and healthier communities.”

The Executive Director of the Ocean Road Cancer Institute Dr. Julias Mwaiselage, hailed the bank for its contribution and commitment to improving the quality of healthcare cancer patients receive.

