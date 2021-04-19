Stanbic Bank Tanzania provided financial literacy training at the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) Human Resource Managers annual general meeting recently held in Mwanza.

Head of Personal Banking (Uhuru Banking) Ruth Mwaiselage from Stanbic Bank Tanzania handing out gift hampers to Senior Human Resources Manager at TANESCO Francis Noah Sangunaa after the TANESCO Human Resource Managers annual general meeting where the bank provided financial literacy training.

