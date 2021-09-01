Fostering Quality Education In Tanzania Through Infrastructure Development

By Annette Nkini, Communication and Brand Engagement Manager at Stanbic Bank Tanzania.

Learning should be exciting and inspiring for every child, especially when there is a conducive environment and infrastructure to motivate them.

In November 2015, the Government introduced free schooling for primary and secondary education. The implementation of this, attributed to the increase in enrolment of students in primary and secondary schools by about 5.1% by 2016 and reached 32.038% as of 2020, according to the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Institute for statistics. This is a significant record in the education sector; however, it has created a strain on the amenities the government can provide.

According to the Education Budget brief 2020, Tanzania continues to put much effort into capital investment, particularly on the construction of schools, to keep pace with the increase in enrolment. Currently, student classroom ratios are 1 classroom per 76 primary students and 1 per 40 secondary students. International best practice points to a maximum of 30 children per classroom. Therefore, there is a need for all stakeholders to support the government to ensure the successful implementation of quality education for all.

Stakeholders contribute to the education sector through their Corporate Social Investment, for example in the last five years, Stanbic Bank Tanzania contributed over TZS 1 billion towards the construction of classrooms, water and sanitation programs, purchase of desks, and other school facilities across the country.

This goes a long way in helping address the educational infrastructural woes in the country. It is generally agreed that suitable spaces to learn have a direct positive impact among students. Let’s take a look at how proper education infrastructure can support better learning.

Positively impacts attendance and performance:

Multiple reports highlight that if schools provide better facilities to students, the

drop-out rates are much lower and if the infrastructure is not up to the mark, this

ultimately impacts the desire of the students to go to school and continue with

their education.

A second home for students:

School is considered to be the second home for students. Hence, they must experience a comfortable and positive environment at all times. Therefore, creating a

motivating and comfortable atmosphere will strengthen the students’ desire to

attend school every day and thus, complete their academic cycle better.

Proper infrastructure also motivates teachers:

Apart from creating the right environment for students, teachers too need a motivating atmosphere to impart knowledge to the students. A strong teacher-student ratio in school, helps teachers concentrate on each child better and at the same time, a student can also learn better.

Therefore, investments in school infrastructure will drive quality education and lead to more rapid and sustainable economic growth and development. The future of our nation lies in the hands of a thriving youth population and with quality education, training and skill set, we will be able to achieve our development vision.

That is why this year Stanbic is allocating its efforts towards supporting quality education by providing the needed infrastructure. Together with other stakeholders, we have pledged to donate 2,000 desks to primary and secondary schools across the country. And, being cognisant of the need to sustain and protect the environment, we will also plant one tree for each desk donated. We believe together, we can ensure the dreams of our students are achieved through quality education.