Stanbic Bank Eradicates Shortage of Desks at Kijitonyama Secondary School with 100 Desks

Stanbic Bank Chief Executive, Kevin Wingfield has handed over 100 tables and chairs worth TZS 9 million to Kinondoni District Commissioner, Godwin Gondwe, for Kijitonyama Secondary school in Dar es Salaam, thus eradicating the shortage of desks.

The bank’s donation aims to support the government’s efforts to improve the learning environment in schools across the country, cementing its position as a committed partner to education prosperity in Tanzania.

The handover event was held at the school premises on 20th October 2021 and attended by the School headmaster, representatives from Kinondoni municipality, teachers, and the bank’s employees.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Wingfield said that Stanbic is consistently looking for ways to empower dreams and the donation will play a big role in enabling children’s dreams at Kitonyama Secondary School.

The move is in line with their ongoing campaign Stanbic Madawati initiative that aims to donate 1,000 desks and trees across the country to improve the physical conditions of classrooms and the general environment of schools, which are key in providing conducive learning.

“Stanbic Madawati initiative is aligned with the government priorities in creating a lasting change and through this donation, the students here will have a good environment for learning. The desks are made within the community the schools are located, hence providing an opportunity for locals to benefit from the initiative,” Wingfield added.

On the other hand, Hon Gondwe applauded Stanbic Bank’s commitment to helping to curb the desk shortage situation in the country.

“I have great ties with Stanbic Bank and am very impressed with their efforts to support the community surrounding them. The bank has futuristic thinking, as the government is building more classrooms the need for desks will eventually increase, this donation came at the right time here at Kijitonyama Secondary,” he added.

As part of their Corporate Social Investment (CSI), Stanbic has invested over TZS 1 billion in supporting Tanzania’s education sector in the last five years; by building classrooms, donating desks, and repairing school infrastructure such as toilets to improve sanitation in various schools to mention but a few.

Stanbic has already donated 100 desks to Tuangoma Primary School in Temeke and 100 desks to Mbabala Secondary school in Dodoma and planted trees there.

The Bank has also recently handed over seven oxygen tanks to the Bugando Hospital in Mwanza.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive, Kevin Wingfield (right), Kinondoni District Commissioner, Godwin Gondwe (center), and Kijitonyama Secondary School Headmaster (left ) plant trees at Kijitonyama Secondary School in Dar es Salaam

