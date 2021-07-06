Stanbic Bank Launch “Stanbic Madawati Initiative” to Drive Quality Education For All

On 2nd July 2021, Stanbic Bank Tanzania has officially launched a campaign to donate 1,000 desks across different primary and secondary schools in the country.

The campaign dubbed STANBIC MADAWATI INITIATIVE with the theme “Pamoja Elimu Bora Inawezekana” calls upon stakeholders in different sectors to join the bank in creating a conducive learning environment for students by addressing the desk shortage facing schools.

Through the STANBIC MADAWATI INITIATIVE, the bank has pledged to plant a tree for every desk that will be donated either by Stanbic or partners to ensure the ecosystem is maintained. The tree planting exercise will be done in partnership with Roots and Shoots Tanzania.

The event was held at Serena Hotel and attended by Minister of Education, Science, and Technology Prof. Joyce Ndalichako.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ndalichako said the government was very pleased to see the solidarity between the private sector and the government in bringing about inclusive development in the community.

She also commended Stanbic Bank for its efforts to support the government’s agenda to provide quality education to all Tanzanians. Stakeholders from the private sector make a significant contribution to the economic and social development of the nation.

“I would like to congratulate Stanbic Bank for this campaign of its kind. I urge other stakeholders to join this initiative to ensure that we provide quality education as it is the key to future development.”

On the other hand, Stanbic Head of High Networth Clients, Omari Mtiga said that “we believe all dreams are possible if we work together. We will be donating 700 desks towards the goal and we are calling on well-wishers to support us in raising the balance of 300 desks through Account number TZS 9120002466692-STANBIC MADAWATI INITIATIVE. Together, we can make our children’s dreams come true while creating a sustainable environment for their future.”

Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s corporate social investment efforts focus on education and health. The bank has over the years invested in education by building classrooms, donating desks, and repairing school infrastructure such as toilets to improve sanitation in various schools around the country.

This unique campaign will be a milestone towards addressing the desk shortage in Tanzania. “The Private sector has a huge opportunity to leverage their CSI by investing in tailored projects that have a long-term impact on the community. Realizing a transformed Tanzania cannot be done alone, all of us need to come together. I hope that this initiative will encourage all of us to create meaningful change in the lives of the communities surrounding us,” said Desideria Mwegelo Head of Marketing and Communication.

