Stanbic Bank Tanzania partnered with LoungeKey to bring a new and innovative program that helps transform travelers’ airport experience. The benefit allows eligible Stanbic Bank Visa Platinum Cardholders to choose how to best use their time at the airport.

LoungeKey is an airport lounge program that allows you entry at participating lounges by showing a valid Visa Debit Platinum card all without the need to carry an additional membership card.

Stanbic customers will have access to over 1,000 lounges, in over 500 airports worldwide, regardless of their airline, frequent flyer membership, or class of ticket.

They will be able to enjoy unique experiences and offers in dining, spa, and retail outlets within the airports.

Speaking about the new product, Stanbic Bank’s Head of, Consumer and High Net Worth, Omari Mtiga, said “Stanbic remains fully committed to delivering best services to our clients and our partnership with Loungekey represents another exciting development in this journey. There is tremendous interest from our customers, and we are confident that our Visa Platinum cardholders will respond enthusiastically to the LoungeKey platform offer.”

This key benefit is deployed with website and smartphone apps made available for Cardholders. In addition, the cardholders will have access to the customer contact center, should they need assistance in locating a participating LoungeKey lounge.

“We are very excited to be able to offer our valued cardholders access to the LoungeKey platform when they plan for their travels. We look forward to continuing to create innovative solutions for our customers.” Added Mtiga.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania provides the full spectrum of financial services. Its Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division serves a wide range of requirements for banking, finance, trading, investment, risk management and advisory services.

Corporate & Investment Banking delivers this comprehensive range of products and services relating to: investment banking; global markets; and global transactional products and services.

Standard Bank’s corporate and investment banking expertise is focused on industry sectors that are most relevant to emerging markets. It has strong offerings in mining and metals; oil, gas and renewables; power and infrastructure; agribusiness; telecommunications and media; and financial institutions.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Personal and Business Banking unit (PBB) offers banking and other financial services to individuals and small-to-medium enterprises. PBB serves the increasing need among Africa’s small business and individual customers for banking products that can meet their shifting expectations and growing wealth.