Stanbic Bank Reiterate Support to SMEs With Ad-Hoc Products

Stanbic Bank Tanzania recently reiterated its commitment to support SMEs in the country.

On the 2nd of May 2021, Said Saleh, Manager of the Stanbic Kariakoo branch, spoke during an Iftar ceremony organized in Dar es Salaam by Silent Ocean for their SME’s partners.

Silent Ocean is a clearing & Forwarding company based in Guangzhou, China, with sister companies Silent Ocean Limited Tanzania and Kilimanjaro Star Cargo- L.L.C Dubai.

During the event, Stanbic highlighted the business solutions it provides to SMEs including Biashara Direct, ACAP solutions, trade support solutions, and insurance.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets.

The group has been operating in Tanzania under the Stanbic Bank brand since 1995 focusing on all the key growth sectors in Tanzania, including agriculture, telecommunications, oil and gas, power and infrastructure, and fast-moving consumer goods.