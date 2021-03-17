Tanzania Launch 25-Year Treasury Bond With 15.95% Coupon

The Bank of Tanzania, on behalf of the Government, is announcing the launch of a 25-year Treasury bond on Wednesday, 21st April 2021.

The bond will have the following main features:

Fixed coupon of 15.95%. Interest payable semi-annually. Exempt from withholding tax. Listed at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

In its press release, BOT explains that the bond in an addition to the existing Treasury bond maturities issued by the Government and is a continuation of its efforts to lengthen the maturity profile of domestic debt, develop the country’s financial markets, raise funds for long-term development projects and provide an anchor for other market instruments such as mortgage financing and corporate bonds.