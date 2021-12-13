Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Turnover Up, Market Cap Down – Weekly Report 3-10 December 2021

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 10th December 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,347.83 billion (USD 6,703.53 million), compared to TZS 15,394.02 billion (USD 6,723.70 million) on Friday 3rd December 2021 (-0.3%).

During the week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 133.79 million from 72,180 shares traded in 51 deals; and TZS 34.67 billion from bonds traded in 17 deals.

During the previous week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 42.63 million from 128,965 shares traded in 31 deals; and TZS 10.40 billion from bonds traded in 94 deals.

DSE Indices - 10th December 2021

Index Code Value on 10th December 2021 Value on 3rd December 2021 Weekly Net Change (%) ↑←→↓ All Shares Index DSEI 1,841.34

1,846.88

-0.30% ↓ Tanzania Shares Index TSI 3,520.21 3,517.05 0.09% ↑ Industrial & Allied IA 4,940.57 4,948.30 -0.16% ↓ Banks, Finance & Investment BI 2,283.27 2,261.76 0.95% ↑ Commercial Services CS 2,138.49 2,138.49 0.00% ←→

Stocks

The best performers during the week were TTCL (+20.00%) and NMG (+5.41%) and the worst performer were DSE (-0.79%) and YETU (-7-27%).

DSE Stock Prices - 10th December 2021

Company Security Code Activity December 10th, 2021 Price (TZS) December 3rd, 2021 Price (TZS) Weekly Net Change (%) ↑←→↓ CRDB Bank CRDB Banking 240 240 0.00% ←→ DCB Commercial Bank (DCB) DCB Banking 190 190 0.00% ←→ Dar es Salaam Stock

Exchange DSE Bourse 1,200 1,300 -7.69% ↓ East African Breweries EABL Alcoholic Beverages in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mauritius 3,040 3,100 -1.94% ↓ JATU JATU Agri business 450 435 3.45% ↑ Jubilee Holdings JHL Insurance 6,800 6,950 -2.16% ↓ Kenya Airways KA Air Transport 80 80 0.00% ←→ Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) KCB Banking 880 880 0.00% ←→ Maendeleo Bank MBP Banking 490 490 0.00% ←→ Mwalimu Commercial Bank MCB Banking 500 500 0.00% ←→ Mkombozi Commercial Bank MKCB Banking 780 780 0.00% ←→ Mucoba Bank MUCOB Banking 400 400 0.00% ←→ National Investment Company NICO Financials 290 290 0.00% ←→ National Microfinance

Bank (NMB) NMB Banking 2,040 2,000 2.00% ↑ National Media Group (NMG) NMG Media 390 370 5.41% ↑ Precision Air Services PAL Air Transport 400 400 0.00% ←→ SWALA Gas and Oil SWALA Oil & Gas Sector 490 490 0.00% ←→ Swissport Tanzania SWIS Logistic Services. Airports handling of passengers and cargo 1,100 1,100 0.00% ←→ Tanzania Breweries TBL Alcoholic beverages, fruit beverages and non-alcoholic beverages within Tanzania 10,900 10,900 0.00% ←→ Tanzania Cigarette Company TCC Manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of cigarettes 17,000 17,000 0.00% ←→ Tanga Cement Company TCCL Production, sale and marketing of cement 840 700 20.00% ↑ TCCIA Investment Company TICL Investment Company 350 350 0.00% ←→ TOL Gases TOL Industrial Sector. Production and distribution of industrial gases,welding equipments, medical gases 550 550 0.00% ←→ Tanzania Portland Cement TPCC Production, sale and marketing of cement 3,300 3,400 -2.94% ↓ TATEPA TTP Growing, processing, blending, marketing and distribution of tea and instant coffee 120 120 0.00% ←→ Uchumi Supermarket USL Supermarkets 5 5 0.00% ←→ Vodacom Tanzania VODA Telecoms 770 770 0.00% ←→ Yetu Microfinance YETU Banking 510 550 -7.27% ↓

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 2-year bond with a coupon rate of 7.82% and a face value of TZS 4.00 billion was traded at 105.1547% in 1 deal(s), while a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 0.50 billion was traded at 104.7345% in 1 deal(s).

The market also traded a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 24.05 billion at prices of 106.1587%, 108.0251%, 110.3099%, 110.7325% and 112.3324% in 6 deal(s), while a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 3.14 billion was traded at prices of 109.6422%, 109.9267%, 113.2917%, 113.5000%, 115.0000%, 115.7306% and 116.3324% in 8 deal(s).

Furthermore, a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.02 billion was traded at 113.5000% in 1 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.