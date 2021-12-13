Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Turnover Up, Market Cap Down – Weekly Report 3-10 December 2021

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 10th December 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,347.83 billion (USD 6,703.53 million), compared to TZS 15,394.02 billion (USD 6,723.70 million) on Friday 3rd December 2021 (-0.3%).
During the week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 133.79 million from 72,180 shares traded in 51 deals; and TZS 34.67 billion from bonds traded in 17 deals.
During the previous week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 42.63 million from 128,965 shares traded in 31 deals; and TZS 10.40 billion from bonds traded in 94 deals.
DSE Indices - 10th December 2021
|Index
|Code
|Value on 10th December 2021
|Value on 3rd December 2021
|Weekly Net Change (%)
|↑←→↓
|All Shares Index
|DSEI
|1,841.34
|1,846.88
|-0.30%
|
↓
|Tanzania Shares Index
|TSI
|3,520.21
|3,517.05
|0.09%
|
↑
|Industrial & Allied
|IA
|4,940.57
|4,948.30
|-0.16%
|
↓
|Banks, Finance & Investment
|BI
|2,283.27
|2,261.76
|0.95%
|
↑
|Commercial Services
|CS
|2,138.49
|2,138.49
|0.00%
|
←→
Stocks
The best performers during the week were TTCL (+20.00%) and NMG (+5.41%) and the worst performer were DSE (-0.79%) and YETU (-7-27%).
DSE Stock Prices - 10th December 2021
|Company
|Security Code
|Activity
|December 10th, 2021 Price (TZS)
|December 3rd, 2021 Price (TZS)
|Weekly Net Change (%)
|↑←→↓
|CRDB Bank
|CRDB
|Banking
|240
|240
|0.00%
|
←→
|DCB Commercial Bank (DCB)
|DCB
|Banking
|190
|190
|0.00%
|
←→
|Dar es Salaam Stock
Exchange
|DSE
|Bourse
|1,200
|1,300
|-7.69%
|
↓
|East African Breweries
|EABL
|Alcoholic Beverages in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mauritius
|3,040
|3,100
|-1.94%
|
↓
|JATU
|JATU
|Agri business
|450
|435
|3.45%
|
↑
|Jubilee Holdings
|JHL
|Insurance
|6,800
|6,950
|-2.16%
|
↓
|Kenya Airways
|KA
|Air Transport
|80
|80
|0.00%
|
←→
|Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)
|KCB
|Banking
|880
|880
|0.00%
|
←→
|Maendeleo Bank
|MBP
|Banking
|490
|490
|0.00%
|
←→
|Mwalimu Commercial Bank
|MCB
|Banking
|500
|500
|0.00%
|
←→
|Mkombozi Commercial Bank
|MKCB
|Banking
|780
|780
|0.00%
|
←→
|Mucoba Bank
|MUCOB
|Banking
|400
|400
|0.00%
|
←→
|National Investment Company
|NICO
|Financials
|290
|290
|0.00%
|
←→
|National Microfinance
Bank (NMB)
|NMB
|Banking
|2,040
|2,000
|2.00%
|
↑
|National Media Group (NMG)
|NMG
|Media
|390
|370
|5.41%
|
↑
|Precision Air Services
|PAL
|Air Transport
|400
|400
|0.00%
|
←→
|SWALA Gas and Oil
|SWALA
|Oil & Gas Sector
|490
|490
|0.00%
|
←→
|Swissport Tanzania
|SWIS
|Logistic Services. Airports handling of passengers and cargo
|1,100
|1,100
|0.00%
|
←→
|Tanzania Breweries
|TBL
|Alcoholic beverages, fruit beverages and non-alcoholic beverages within Tanzania
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|
←→
|Tanzania Cigarette Company
|TCC
|Manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of cigarettes
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|
←→
|Tanga Cement Company
|TCCL
|Production, sale and marketing of cement
|840
|700
|20.00%
|
↑
|TCCIA Investment Company
|TICL
|Investment Company
|350
|350
|0.00%
|
←→
|TOL Gases
|TOL
|Industrial Sector. Production and distribution of industrial gases,welding equipments, medical gases
|550
|550
|0.00%
|
←→
|Tanzania Portland Cement
|TPCC
|Production, sale and marketing of cement
|3,300
|3,400
|-2.94%
|
↓
|TATEPA
|TTP
|Growing, processing, blending, marketing and distribution of tea and instant coffee
|120
|120
|0.00%
|
←→
|Uchumi Supermarket
|USL
|Supermarkets
|5
|5
|0.00%
|
←→
|Vodacom Tanzania
|VODA
|Telecoms
|770
|770
|0.00%
|
←→
|Yetu Microfinance
|YETU
|Banking
|510
|550
|-7.27%
|
↓
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 2-year bond with a coupon rate of 7.82% and a face value of TZS 4.00 billion was traded at 105.1547% in 1 deal(s), while a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 0.50 billion was traded at 104.7345% in 1 deal(s).
The market also traded a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 24.05 billion at prices of 106.1587%, 108.0251%, 110.3099%, 110.7325% and 112.3324% in 6 deal(s), while a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 3.14 billion was traded at prices of 109.6422%, 109.9267%, 113.2917%, 113.5000%, 115.0000%, 115.7306% and 116.3324% in 8 deal(s).
Furthermore, a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.02 billion was traded at 113.5000% in 1 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.