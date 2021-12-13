Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Turnover Up, Market Cap Down – Weekly Report 3-10 December 2021

December 13, 2021

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 10th December 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,347.83 billion (USD 6,703.53 million), compared to TZS 15,394.02 billion (USD 6,723.70 million) on Friday 3rd December 2021 (-0.3%).

During the week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 133.79 million from 72,180 shares traded in 51 deals; and TZS 34.67 billion from bonds traded in 17 deals.

During the previous week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 42.63 million from 128,965 shares traded in 31 deals; and TZS 10.40 billion from bonds traded in 94 deals.

DSE Indices - 10th December 2021

IndexCodeValue on 10th December 2021Value on 3rd December 2021Weekly Net Change (%)↑←→↓
All Shares IndexDSEI1,841.34
1,846.88
-0.30%
Tanzania Shares IndexTSI3,520.213,517.050.09%
Industrial & AlliedIA4,940.574,948.30-0.16%
Banks, Finance & InvestmentBI2,283.272,261.760.95%
Commercial ServicesCS2,138.492,138.490.00%

←→

Stocks

The best performers during the week were TTCL (+20.00%) and NMG (+5.41%) and the worst performer were DSE (-0.79%) and YETU (-7-27%).

DSE Stock Prices - 10th December 2021

CompanySecurity CodeActivityDecember 10th, 2021 Price (TZS)December 3rd, 2021 Price (TZS)Weekly Net Change (%)↑←→↓
CRDB BankCRDBBanking2402400.00%

←→
DCB Commercial Bank (DCB)DCBBanking1901900.00%

←→
Dar es Salaam Stock
Exchange		DSEBourse1,2001,300-7.69%
East African Breweries EABLAlcoholic Beverages in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mauritius3,0403,100-1.94%
JATUJATUAgri business4504353.45%
Jubilee HoldingsJHLInsurance6,8006,950-2.16%
Kenya Airways KAAir Transport80800.00%

←→
Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)KCBBanking8808800.00%

←→
Maendeleo BankMBPBanking4904900.00%

←→
Mwalimu Commercial BankMCBBanking5005000.00%

←→
Mkombozi Commercial BankMKCBBanking7807800.00%

←→
Mucoba BankMUCOBBanking4004000.00%

←→
National Investment Company NICOFinancials2902900.00%

←→
National Microfinance
Bank (NMB)		NMBBanking2,0402,0002.00%
National Media Group (NMG)NMGMedia3903705.41%
Precision Air ServicesPALAir Transport4004000.00%

←→
SWALA Gas and OilSWALAOil & Gas Sector4904900.00%

←→
Swissport TanzaniaSWISLogistic Services. Airports handling of passengers and cargo1,1001,1000.00%

←→
Tanzania BreweriesTBLAlcoholic beverages, fruit beverages and non-alcoholic beverages within Tanzania10,90010,9000.00%

←→
Tanzania Cigarette CompanyTCCManufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of cigarettes17,00017,0000.00%

←→
Tanga Cement Company TCCLProduction, sale and marketing of cement84070020.00%
TCCIA Investment CompanyTICLInvestment Company3503500.00%

←→
TOL GasesTOLIndustrial Sector. Production and distribution of industrial gases,welding equipments, medical gases5505500.00%

←→
Tanzania Portland CementTPCCProduction, sale and marketing of cement3,3003,400-2.94%
TATEPATTPGrowing, processing, blending, marketing and distribution of tea and instant coffee1201200.00%

←→
Uchumi SupermarketUSLSupermarkets550.00%

←→
Vodacom TanzaniaVODATelecoms7707700.00%

←→
Yetu MicrofinanceYETUBanking510550-7.27%
Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 2-year bond with a coupon rate of 7.82% and a face value of TZS 4.00 billion was traded at 105.1547% in 1 deal(s), while a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 0.50 billion was traded at 104.7345% in 1 deal(s).

The market also traded a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 24.05 billion at prices of 106.1587%, 108.0251%, 110.3099%, 110.7325% and 112.3324% in 6 deal(s), while a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 3.14 billion was traded at prices of 109.6422%, 109.9267%, 113.2917%, 113.5000%, 115.0000%, 115.7306% and 116.3324% in 8 deal(s).

Furthermore, a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.02 billion was traded at 113.5000% in 1 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.

