Tanzania Cement Stocks Up – DSE Weekly Report 17 December 2021

December 19, 2021

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 17th December 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,561.63 bln (USD 6,796.91 mln) compared to TZS 15,347.83 bln (USD 6,703.53 million) on Friday 10th December 2021 (+1.39%).

During the week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 472.78 mln from 582,205 shares traded in 87 deals; and TZS 21.89 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.

During the previous week,DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 133.79 mln from 72,180 shares traded in 51 deals; and TZS 34.67 bln from bonds traded in 17 deals.

DSE Indices - 17th December 2021

IndexCodeValue on 17th December 2021Value on 10th December 2021Weekly Net Change (%)↑←→↓
All Shares IndexDSEI1,866.991,841.34
1.39%

Tanzania Shares IndexTSI3,563.473,520.211.23%

Industrial & AlliedIA5,009.204,940.571.39%

Banks, Finance & InvestmentBI2,334.492,283.272.24%

Commercial ServicesCS2,133.442,138.49-0.24%

Stocks

The best performers during the week were cement producers TTCL (+42.86%) and TPCC (+9.09%), and the worst performers were SWIS (-10.91%) and JHL (-7.35%).

DSE Stock Prices - 17th December 2021

CompanySecurity CodeActivityDecember 17th, 2021 Price (TZS)December 10th, 2021 Price (TZS)Weekly Net Change (%)↑←→↓
CRDB BankCRDBBanking2552406.25%

DCB Commercial Bank (DCB)DCBBanking1901900.00%

←→

Dar es Salaam Stock
Exchange		DSEBourse1,2401,2003.33%

East African BreweriesEABLAlcoholic Beverages in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mauritius3,1403,0403.29%

JATUJATUAgri business440450-2.22%

Jubilee HoldingsJHLInsurance6,3006,800-7.35%

Kenya AirwaysKAAir Transport80800.00%

←→

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)KCBBanking9008802.27%

Maendeleo BankMBPBanking4904900.00%

←→

Mwalimu Commercial BankMCBBanking5005000.00%

←→

Mkombozi Commercial BankMKCBBanking7807800.00%

←→

Mucoba BankMUCOBBanking4004000.00%

←→

National Investment CompanyNICOFinancials3002903.45%

National Microfinance
Bank (NMB)		NMBBanking2,0402,0400.00%

←→

National Media Group (NMG)NMGMedia375390-3.85%

Precision Air ServicesPALAir Transport4004000.00%

←→

SWALA Gas and OilSWALAOil & Gas Sector4904900.00%

←→

Swissport TanzaniaSWISLogistic Services. Airports handling of passengers and cargo9801,100-10.91%

Tanzania BreweriesTBLAlcoholic beverages, fruit beverages and non-alcoholic beverages within Tanzania10,90010,9000.00%

←→

Tanzania Cigarette CompanyTCCManufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of cigarettes17,00017,0000.00%

←→

Tanga Cement CompanyTCCLProduction, sale and marketing of cement1,20084042.86%

TCCIA Investment CompanyTICLInvestment Company3503500.00%

←→

TOL GasesTOLIndustrial Sector. Production and distribution of industrial gases,welding equipments, medical gases5705503.64%

Tanzania Portland CementTPCCProduction, sale and marketing of cement3,6003,3009.09%

TATEPATTPGrowing, processing, blending, marketing and distribution of tea and instant coffee1201200.00%

←→

Uchumi SupermarketUSLSupermarkets550.00%

←→

Vodacom TanzaniaVODATelecoms7707700.00%

←→

Yetu MicrofinanceYETUBanking5105100.00%

←→

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 10.00 bln was traded at 107.9573% in 1 deal(s) while a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 10.00 bln was traded at 109.6291% in 1 deal(s).

The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.13 bln at prices of 100.0000%, 104.5884%, 110.2141%, and 118.8692% in 4 deal(s).

On Corporate Bonds Board, a 3-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.00% and a face value of TZS 3.00 mln was traded at 92.2116% in 1 deal(s).

