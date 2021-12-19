The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 17th December 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,561.63 bln (USD 6,796.91 mln) compared to TZS 15,347.83 bln (USD 6,703.53 million) on Friday 10th December 2021 (+1.39%).
During the week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 472.78 mln from 582,205 shares traded in 87 deals; and TZS 21.89 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.
During the previous week,DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 133.79 mln from 72,180 shares traded in 51 deals; and TZS 34.67 bln from bonds traded in 17 deals.
DSE Indices - 17th December 2021
|Index
|Code
|Value on 17th December 2021
|Value on 10th December 2021
|Weekly Net Change (%)
|↑←→↓
|All Shares Index
|DSEI
|1,866.99
|1,841.34
|1.39%
↑
|Tanzania Shares Index
|TSI
|3,563.47
|3,520.21
|1.23%
↑
|Industrial & Allied
|IA
|5,009.20
|4,940.57
|1.39%
↑
|Banks, Finance & Investment
|BI
|2,334.49
|2,283.27
|2.24%
↑
|Commercial Services
|CS
|2,133.44
|2,138.49
|-0.24%
↓
Stocks
The best performers during the week were cement producers TTCL (+42.86%) and TPCC (+9.09%), and the worst performers were SWIS (-10.91%) and JHL (-7.35%).
DSE Stock Prices - 17th December 2021
|Company
|Security Code
|Activity
|December 17th, 2021 Price (TZS)
|December 10th, 2021 Price (TZS)
|Weekly Net Change (%)
|↑←→↓
|CRDB Bank
|CRDB
|Banking
|255
|240
|6.25%
↑
|DCB Commercial Bank (DCB)
|DCB
|Banking
|190
|190
|0.00%
←→
|Dar es Salaam Stock
Exchange
|DSE
|Bourse
|1,240
|1,200
|3.33%
↑
|East African Breweries
|EABL
|Alcoholic Beverages in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mauritius
|3,140
|3,040
|3.29%
↑
|JATU
|JATU
|Agri business
|440
|450
|-2.22%
↓
|Jubilee Holdings
|JHL
|Insurance
|6,300
|6,800
|-7.35%
↓
|Kenya Airways
|KA
|Air Transport
|80
|80
|0.00%
←→
|Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)
|KCB
|Banking
|900
|880
|2.27%
↑
|Maendeleo Bank
|MBP
|Banking
|490
|490
|0.00%
←→
|Mwalimu Commercial Bank
|MCB
|Banking
|500
|500
|0.00%
←→
|Mkombozi Commercial Bank
|MKCB
|Banking
|780
|780
|0.00%
←→
|Mucoba Bank
|MUCOB
|Banking
|400
|400
|0.00%
←→
|National Investment Company
|NICO
|Financials
|300
|290
|3.45%
↑
|National Microfinance
Bank (NMB)
|NMB
|Banking
|2,040
|2,040
|0.00%
←→
|National Media Group (NMG)
|NMG
|Media
|375
|390
|-3.85%
↓
|Precision Air Services
|PAL
|Air Transport
|400
|400
|0.00%
←→
|SWALA Gas and Oil
|SWALA
|Oil & Gas Sector
|490
|490
|0.00%
←→
|Swissport Tanzania
|SWIS
|Logistic Services. Airports handling of passengers and cargo
|980
|1,100
|-10.91%
↓
|Tanzania Breweries
|TBL
|Alcoholic beverages, fruit beverages and non-alcoholic beverages within Tanzania
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
←→
|Tanzania Cigarette Company
|TCC
|Manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of cigarettes
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
←→
|Tanga Cement Company
|TCCL
|Production, sale and marketing of cement
|1,200
|840
|42.86%
↑
|TCCIA Investment Company
|TICL
|Investment Company
|350
|350
|0.00%
←→
|TOL Gases
|TOL
|Industrial Sector. Production and distribution of industrial gases,welding equipments, medical gases
|570
|550
|3.64%
↑
|Tanzania Portland Cement
|TPCC
|Production, sale and marketing of cement
|3,600
|3,300
|9.09%
↑
|TATEPA
|TTP
|Growing, processing, blending, marketing and distribution of tea and instant coffee
|120
|120
|0.00%
←→
|Uchumi Supermarket
|USL
|Supermarkets
|5
|5
|0.00%
←→
|Vodacom Tanzania
|VODA
|Telecoms
|770
|770
|0.00%
←→
|Yetu Microfinance
|YETU
|Banking
|510
|510
|0.00%
←→
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 10.00 bln was traded at 107.9573% in 1 deal(s) while a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 10.00 bln was traded at 109.6291% in 1 deal(s).
The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.13 bln at prices of 100.0000%, 104.5884%, 110.2141%, and 118.8692% in 4 deal(s).
On Corporate Bonds Board, a 3-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.00% and a face value of TZS 3.00 mln was traded at 92.2116% in 1 deal(s).