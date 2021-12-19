The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 17th December 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,561.63 bln (USD 6,796.91 mln) compared to TZS 15,347.83 bln (USD 6,703.53 million) on Friday 10th December 2021 (+1.39%).

During the week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 472.78 mln from 582,205 shares traded in 87 deals; and TZS 21.89 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.

During the previous week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 133.79 mln from 72,180 shares traded in 51 deals; and TZS 34.67 bln from bonds traded in 17 deals.

DSE Indices - 17th December 2021

Index Code Value on 17th December 2021 Value on 10th December 2021 Weekly Net Change (%) ↑←→↓ All Shares Index DSEI 1,866.99 1,841.34

1.39% ↑ Tanzania Shares Index TSI 3,563.47 3,520.21 1.23% ↑ Industrial & Allied IA 5,009.20 4,940.57 1.39% ↑ Banks, Finance & Investment BI 2,334.49 2,283.27 2.24% ↑ Commercial Services CS 2,133.44 2,138.49 -0.24% ↓

Stocks

The best performers during the week were cement producers TTCL (+42.86%) and TPCC (+9.09%), and the worst performers were SWIS (-10.91%) and JHL (-7.35%).

DSE Stock Prices - 17th December 2021

Company Security Code Activity December 17th, 2021 Price (TZS) December 10th, 2021 Price (TZS) Weekly Net Change (%) ↑←→↓ CRDB Bank CRDB Banking 255 240 6.25% ↑ DCB Commercial Bank (DCB) DCB Banking 190 190 0.00% ←→ Dar es Salaam Stock

Exchange DSE Bourse 1,240 1,200 3.33% ↑ East African Breweries EABL Alcoholic Beverages in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mauritius 3,140 3,040 3.29% ↑ JATU JATU Agri business 440 450 -2.22% ↓ Jubilee Holdings JHL Insurance 6,300 6,800 -7.35% ↓ Kenya Airways KA Air Transport 80 80 0.00% ←→ Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) KCB Banking 900 880 2.27% ↑ Maendeleo Bank MBP Banking 490 490 0.00% ←→ Mwalimu Commercial Bank MCB Banking 500 500 0.00% ←→ Mkombozi Commercial Bank MKCB Banking 780 780 0.00% ←→ Mucoba Bank MUCOB Banking 400 400 0.00% ←→ National Investment Company NICO Financials 300 290 3.45% ↑ National Microfinance

Bank (NMB) NMB Banking 2,040 2,040 0.00% ←→ National Media Group (NMG) NMG Media 375 390 -3.85% ↓ Precision Air Services PAL Air Transport 400 400 0.00% ←→ SWALA Gas and Oil SWALA Oil & Gas Sector 490 490 0.00% ←→ Swissport Tanzania SWIS Logistic Services. Airports handling of passengers and cargo 980 1,100 -10.91% ↓ Tanzania Breweries TBL Alcoholic beverages, fruit beverages and non-alcoholic beverages within Tanzania 10,900 10,900 0.00% ←→ Tanzania Cigarette Company TCC Manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of cigarettes 17,000 17,000 0.00% ←→ Tanga Cement Company TCCL Production, sale and marketing of cement 1,200 840 42.86% ↑ TCCIA Investment Company TICL Investment Company 350 350 0.00% ←→ TOL Gases TOL Industrial Sector. Production and distribution of industrial gases,welding equipments, medical gases 570 550 3.64% ↑ Tanzania Portland Cement TPCC Production, sale and marketing of cement 3,600 3,300 9.09% ↑ TATEPA TTP Growing, processing, blending, marketing and distribution of tea and instant coffee 120 120 0.00% ←→ Uchumi Supermarket USL Supermarkets 5 5 0.00% ←→ Vodacom Tanzania VODA Telecoms 770 770 0.00% ←→ Yetu Microfinance YETU Banking 510 510 0.00% ←→

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 10.00 bln was traded at 107.9573% in 1 deal(s) while a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 10.00 bln was traded at 109.6291% in 1 deal(s).

The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.13 bln at prices of 100.0000%, 104.5884%, 110.2141%, and 118.8692% in 4 deal(s).

On Corporate Bonds Board, a 3-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.00% and a face value of TZS 3.00 mln was traded at 92.2116% in 1 deal(s).