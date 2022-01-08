The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 7th January 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,940.13 bln (USD 6,962.23 mln)compared to TZS 15,809.44 bln on Friday 31st December 2021 (+0.83%).
DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 79.73 mln from 172,116 shares traded in 37 deals; and TZS 5.57 bln from bonds traded in 11 deals.
Indexes
TheBanks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +6.77%.
Stocks
The best performers during the week were NMB (+9%), NMG (+8.11%), and CRDB (+5.36%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS Friday 7 January 2022
|Closing Price TZS Friday 31 December 2021
|Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|295
|280
|+5.36%
|DCB
|190
|190
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,300
|1,300
|0.00%
|EABL
|3,340
|3,360
|-0.60%
|JATU
|370
|410
|-9.76%
|JHL
|6,300
|6,450
|-2.33%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|930
|920
|+1.09%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|500
|500
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|300
|300
|0.00%
|NMB
|2,180
|2,000
|+9.00%
|NMG
|400
|370
|+8.11%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,000
|1,100
|-9.09%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|570
|570
|0.00%
|TPCC
|3,400
|3,400
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 0.00 bln was traded at 100.0000% in 1 deal(s), while a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 4.83 bln was traded at prices of 92.0000%, 110.0488%, 111.9220%, 113.6298%, 114.4866% and 116.0375% in 9 deal(s).
The market also traded a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.01 bln at 106.1907% in 1 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment