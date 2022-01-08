Media and Banks Share Prices Up – DSE Weekly Report 7th January 2022

DSE Market Report 7 January 2022

January 8, 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 7th January 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,940.13 bln (USD 6,962.23 mln)compared to TZS 15,809.44 bln on Friday 31st December 2021 (+0.83%).

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 79.73 mln from 172,116 shares traded in 37 deals; and TZS 5.57 bln from bonds traded in 11 deals.

Indexes

TheBanks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +6.77%.

Stocks

The best performers during the week were NMB (+9%), NMG (+8.11%), and CRDB (+5.36%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS Friday 7 January 2022Closing Price TZS Friday 31 December 2021Price Change (%)
CRDB295280+5.36%
DCB1901900.00%
DSE1,3001,3000.00%
EABL3,3403,360-0.60%
JATU370410-9.76%
JHL6,3006,450-2.33%
KA80800.00%
KCB930920+1.09%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB5005000.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO3003000.00%
NMB2,1802,000+9.00%
NMG400370+8.11%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,0001,100-9.09%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL5705700.00%
TPCC3,4003,4000.00%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 0.00 bln was traded at 100.0000% in 1 deal(s), while a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 4.83 bln was traded at prices of 92.0000%, 110.0488%, 111.9220%, 113.6298%, 114.4866% and 116.0375% in 9 deal(s).

RELATED:  Tanzania Launch 25-Year Treasury Bond With 15.95% Coupon

The market also traded a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.01 bln at 106.1907% in 1 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment

