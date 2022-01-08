The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 7th January 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,940.13 bln (USD 6,962.23 mln) compared to TZS 15,809.44 bln on Friday 31st December 2021 (+0.83%).

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 79.73 mln from 172,116 shares traded in 37 deals; and TZS 5.57 bln from bonds traded in 11 deals.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +6.77%.

Stocks

The best performers during the week were NMB (+9%), NMG (+8.11%), and CRDB (+5.36%).

Company Closing Price TZS Friday 7 January 2022 Closing Price TZS Friday 31 December 2021 Price Change (%) CRDB 295 280 +5.36% DCB 190 190 0.00% DSE 1,300 1,300 0.00% EABL 3,340 3,360 -0.60% JATU 370 410 -9.76% JHL 6,300 6,450 -2.33% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 930 920 +1.09% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 500 500 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 300 300 0.00% NMB 2,180 2,000 +9.00% NMG 400 370 +8.11% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,000 1,100 -9.09% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 570 570 0.00% TPCC 3,400 3,400 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 0.00 bln was traded at 100.0000% in 1 deal(s), while a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 4.83 bln was traded at prices of 92.0000%, 110.0488%, 111.9220%, 113.6298%, 114.4866% and 116.0375% in 9 deal(s).

The market also traded a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.01 bln at 106.1907% in 1 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment