The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 31th December 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,809.44 bln (USD 6,905.14 mln) compared to 15,094.71 bln on Thursday 31st December 2020 (+4.73%).

During the week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 98.73 mln from 151,036 shares traded in 41 deals; and TZS 13.48 Billion from bonds traded in 5 deals.

During the previous week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 51.09 mln from 141,260 shares traded in 36 deals; and TZS 33.08 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.

Indexes

Indexes Closing Price 31 December 2021 Closing Price 31 December 2020 YOY Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1,896.71 1,816.88 +4.39% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,565.18 3,484.53 +2.31% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,971.35 4,823.24 +3.07% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 2,393.12 2,330.32 +2.69% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.28 2,139.33 -0.24%

Stocks

The best performer over the year was Tanga Cement (TCCL) with an increase of +120% in its share price from TZS 500 on 31st December 2020 to TZS 1,100 on 31st December 2021.

The cement producer’s shares were trading at TZS 400 in October 2021 when they started a surge upwards as HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of building materials, signed an agreement to acquire 68% of Tanga Cement.

NICO Insurance stock price grew by +62.12% over the year, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange‘s price grew by +47.73%, and CRDB bank‘s price grew by +43.59%.

Other positive accounts were Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCC, +36%), Nation Media Group (NMG, +15.63%), Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB, +13.58%), Jubilee Insurance (+12.17%), and TOL Gases (+3.64%).