Tanzania Brewer Share Price Up +8% – DSE Weekly Report 24th December 2021

December 27, 2021

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 24th December 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,865.05 bln (USD 6,929.44 mln) compared to TZS 15,561.64 bln on Friday 17th December 2021 (+1.39%).

During the week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 51.09 mln from 141,260 shares traded in 36 deals; and TZS 33.08 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.

During the previous week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 472.78 mln from 582,205 shares traded in 87 deals; and TZS 21.89 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.

Indexes

IndexClosing Friday
24 Dec 2021		Closing Friday
17th Dec 2021		Weekly Change (%)
All Share Index (DSEI)1903.391866.991.95%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3575.873563.470.35%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5009.025009.20.00%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 2374.942334.491.73%
Commercial Services (CS)2134.282133.440.04%

Stocks

The best performers during the week were EABL (+8.28%), NMG (+8%), and CRDB (+7.84%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS
Friday 24 Dec 2021		Closing Price TZS
Friday 17th Dec 2021		Weekly Price Change (%)
CRDB2752557.84%
DCB1901900.00%
DSE1,2401,2400.00%
EABL3,4003,1408.28%
JATU430440-2.27%
JHL6,3006,3000.00%
KA80800.00%
KCB9209002.22%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB5005000.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO3003000.00%
NMB2,0002,040-1.96%
NMG4053758.00%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0009802.04%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,2001,2000.00%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL5705700.00%
TPCC3,6003,6000.00%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 10.50 bln was traded at 102.8417% in 1 deal(s), while a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 20.00 bln was traded at 109.6986% in 2 deal(s).

RELATED:  Tanzania Launch 25-Year Treasury Bond With 15.95% Coupon

The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.29 bln at prices of 114.0013%, 114.0613%, and 117.5316% in 3 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.

