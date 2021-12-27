The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 24th December 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,865.05 bln (USD 6,929.44 mln) compared to TZS 15,561.64 bln on Friday 17th December 2021 (+1.39%).

During the week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 51.09 mln from 141,260 shares traded in 36 deals; and TZS 33.08 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.

During the previous week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 472.78 mln from 582,205 shares traded in 87 deals; and TZS 21.89 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.

Indexes

Index Closing Friday

24 Dec 2021 Closing Friday

17th Dec 2021 Weekly Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1903.39 1866.99 1.95% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3575.87 3563.47 0.35% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5009.02 5009.2 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 2374.94 2334.49 1.73% Commercial Services (CS) 2134.28 2133.44 0.04%

Stocks

The best performers during the week were EABL (+8.28%), NMG (+8%), and CRDB (+7.84%).

Company Closing Price TZS

Friday 24 Dec 2021 Closing Price TZS

Friday 17th Dec 2021 Weekly Price Change (%) CRDB 275 255 7.84% DCB 190 190 0.00% DSE 1,240 1,240 0.00% EABL 3,400 3,140 8.28% JATU 430 440 -2.27% JHL 6,300 6,300 0.00% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 920 900 2.22% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 500 500 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 300 300 0.00% NMB 2,000 2,040 -1.96% NMG 405 375 8.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 980 2.04% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,200 1,200 0.00% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 570 570 0.00% TPCC 3,600 3,600 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 10.50 bln was traded at 102.8417% in 1 deal(s), while a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 20.00 bln was traded at 109.6986% in 2 deal(s).

The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.29 bln at prices of 114.0013%, 114.0613%, and 117.5316% in 3 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.