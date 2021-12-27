The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 24th December 2021 with a total market capitalization of TZS 15,865.05 bln (USD 6,929.44 mln) compared to TZS 15,561.64 bln on Friday 17th December 2021 (+1.39%).
During the week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 51.09 mln from 141,260 shares traded in 36 deals; and TZS 33.08 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.
During the previous week, DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 472.78 mln from 582,205 shares traded in 87 deals; and TZS 21.89 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.
Indexes
|Index
|Closing Friday
24 Dec 2021
|Closing Friday
17th Dec 2021
|Weekly Change (%)
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1903.39
|1866.99
|1.95%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|3575.87
|3563.47
|0.35%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5009.02
|5009.2
|0.00%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|2374.94
|2334.49
|1.73%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2134.28
|2133.44
|0.04%
Stocks
The best performers during the week were EABL (+8.28%), NMG (+8%), and CRDB (+7.84%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS
Friday 24 Dec 2021
|Closing Price TZS
Friday 17th Dec 2021
|Weekly Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|275
|255
|7.84%
|DCB
|190
|190
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,240
|1,240
|0.00%
|EABL
|3,400
|3,140
|8.28%
|JATU
|430
|440
|-2.27%
|JHL
|6,300
|6,300
|0.00%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|920
|900
|2.22%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|500
|500
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|300
|300
|0.00%
|NMB
|2,000
|2,040
|-1.96%
|NMG
|405
|375
|8.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|980
|2.04%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,200
|1,200
|0.00%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|570
|570
|0.00%
|TPCC
|3,600
|3,600
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 10.50 bln was traded at 102.8417% in 1 deal(s), while a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 20.00 bln was traded at 109.6986% in 2 deal(s).
The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.29 bln at prices of 114.0013%, 114.0613%, and 117.5316% in 3 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.