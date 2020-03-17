TICKMILL Become One Of The Lowest Cost Forex Trading Platform

In an effort to cement its current position as a leading international broker of choice, TICKMILL announced it has tailored exclusive relationships with a number of liquidity providers – placing itself as one of the lowest cost brokers across the industry.

TICKMILL reminds traders that a key aspect of trading effectively is being aware of the underlying costs of managing and executing a trade, and that’s why it has taken every measure possible to make those costs negligible.

To achieve lower costs, TICKMILL firstly reduced its spreads on the major currency pairs and gold. Then started working with a wide range of liquidity providers to create depth of liquidity using advanced aggregation software.

Thanks to those efforts, TICKMILL can now ensure it gives its clients spreads from 0 with enhanced execution.

Secondly, it has slashed swap rates significantly to enable clients to keep their trades open for longer, without having to compromise on profit due to unnecessary additional costs.

TICKMILL provides an indication to the changes in spreads below:

Previous Spread Typical Spread Now Change EURUSD 0.2 0.0 -100% GBPUSD 0.7 0.2 -71% USDJPY 0.2 0.1 -50% USDCAD 0.6 0.2 -67% AUDUSD 0.4 0.1 -75% USDCHF 0.7 0.3 -57% NZDUSD 0.7 0.3 -57% GBPJPY 1.1 0.9 -18% EURJPY 0.7 0.2 -71% EURGBP 0.5 0.3 -40% XAUUSD 0.12 0.07 -42%

