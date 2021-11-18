Bank of Tanzania to Host Conference of Financial Institutions in Dodoma: 25th-26th November 2021

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) is hosting the 20th Conference of Financial Institutions (COFI) in the capital city Dodoma on 25th and 26th November 2021 at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre.

The theme of this year’s COFI will be “Tanzania economy: Recovery from COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

Sub-themes include:

Economic growth and sustainability during and beyond COVID-19 pandemic: Priorities and policy options Accelerating digitalization for recovery and sustainable growth Digital currencies: experiences, risks, and regulatory issues Scaling up private sector credit beyond COVID-19 pandemic: Role of government, financial institutions, and private sector

Experienced domestic and international speakers are expected to share experiences on the subject matter.

Guest of Honor is the President of the United Republic of Tanzania H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan.

For more details visit COFI website: https://cofi.bot.go.tz

About COFI

The Conference of Financial Institutions is a forum created in 1980 under the auspices of the Bank of Tanzania for exchanging views and experiences on issues pertaining to the financial sector and economy in general.

COFI is a biennial event that brings together heads of financial institutions in the country and other stakeholders.

In 2019, the theme of the 19th COFI was “Accelerating Financial Sector Development in Tanzania”.