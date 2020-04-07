Forex Trading Free Webinar (in Swahili): Tuesday 14th April 2020

Leading forex broker Tickmill is providing free webinars in Swahili to learn about forex markets and strategies to trade effectively.

Deepen your knowledge on how the forex market works and discover interesting approaches and strategies to trade the markets effectively with practical examples of using the MT4 platform where all trading action takes place.

The webinar series will run every Tuesday from 14th April 2020 until 12th May 2020 at 8 PM (Tanzania time).

Register for Tickmill new webinar series in Swahili language with the distinguished market expert, Evans Harrison Kisanga.

This webinar is for information and educational purposes only. Tickmill does not provide any financial advice.