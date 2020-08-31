Tanzania Forex Update: Exchange Rates Week 35, 2020

On 31st of August, the BoT reported the mean exchange rates for the Tanzanian shilling (TZS) against major currencies: USD/TZS 2,297.6, GBP/TZS 3,059.5, EUR/TZS 2,737.6, CNY/TZS 334.8, RWF/TZS 2.37, and KES/TZS 21.22.

During week 35 of 2020, from Monday 24th to Friday 28th August, the pairs fluctuated as follows:

The US dollar remained steady at 2,297.8 against the Tanzanian shilling

The British pound appreciated by 0,61%, from 3,014.5 to 3,032.9

The Euro appreciated by 0,30%, from 2,706.5 to 2,714.7

The Chinese yuan appreciated by 0,35%, from 331.9 to 333.5

The Rwandan frank depreciated by 0,06%, from 2.3781 to 2.3767

The Kenyan shilling depreciated by 0,28%, from 21.27 to 21.22

From the beginning of 2020, the pairs fluctuated as follows:

The US dollar appreciated by 0,40%, from 2,288.6 to 2,297.8

The British pound appreciated by 0,47%, from 3,018.6 to 3,032.9

The Euro appreciated by 5.63%, from 2,570.1 to 2,714.7

The Chinese yuan appreciated by 1.46%, from 328.8 to 333.5

The Rwandan frank depreciated by 1.57%, from 2.4145 to 2.3767

The Kenyan shilling depreciated by 6.05%, from 22.58 to 21.22.

According to Christophoros Panagiotou, Africa Country Manager of Forex Broker Tickmill, Nigeria and South Africa are the biggest forex markets but over the last two years, Tanzania and Kenya have experienced huge increases in trading activity.