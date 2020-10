Tanzania Forex Update: Exchange Rates Week 40, 2020

On 5th of October, the BoT reported the mean exchange rates for the Tanzanian shilling (TZS) against major currencies: USD/TZS 2,297.6, GBP/TZS 2972.4, EUR/TZS 2,690.5, CNY/TZS 338.4, RWF/TZS 2.35, and KES/TZS 21.17.

During week 40 of 2020, from Monday 28th of September to Friday 2nd of October, the pairs fluctuated as follows:

The US dollar remained steady at 2,297.6 against the Tanzanian shilling

The British pound appreciated by 1.41%, from 2927.1 to 2968.5

The Euro appreciated by 1.04%, from 2,672.3 to 2,700.2

The Chinese yuan appreciated by 0.57%, from 336.4 to 338.3

The Rwandan frank depreciated by 0.06% from 2.357 to 2.355

The Kenyan shilling remained steady at 21.18 against the Tanzanian Shilling

From the beginning of 2020, the pairs fluctuated as follows:

The US dollar appreciated by 0.40%, from 2,288.6 to 2,297.6

The British pound depreciated by 1.66%, from 3,018.6 to 2,968.5

The Euro appreciated by 5.06%, from 2,570.1 to 2,700.2

The Chinese yuan appreciated by 2.92%, from 328.8 to 338.3

The Rwandan frank depreciated by 2.355%, from 2.41 to 2.36

The Kenyan shilling depreciated by 6.22%, from 22.58 to 21.18.

