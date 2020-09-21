Decline of GBP Has Stopped, by AGEA International

International financial company AGEA, specialized in providing high-quality online trading services, shares its latest analysis of the evolution of the main currency pairs.

EUR/USD

The member of the ECB’s Executive Committee Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday that the central bank continues to closely monitor various information, including exchange rate trends. If the data received is inconsistent with the purpose of our emergency measures, they will be ready to take action at any time. Paolo Hernandez de Cos, member of the ECB Management Committee, said that due to the slowdown in economic recovery in August, the possibility of new stimulus measures cannot be ruled out. From the chart, EUR/USD failed to break through the 1.1761 support level. The MACD indicator turned upward and approached the zero axis. At the same time, the moving average pattern issued a golden cross signal, indicating that the USD is still weak. Support level 1.1740 Resistance level 1.1916

GBP/USD

The Internal Market Bill proposed by Prime Minister Johnson received preliminary approval in the British Parliament. The European Union warned that this bill will lead to the breakdown of trade negotiations between the two sides and push the UK into a hard Brexit situation. On Thursday, the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 0.1% and maintained a bond purchase plan of 745 billion pounds. The central bank stated that it will start discussing negative interest rate operations in the fourth quarter of 2020. From a technical point of view, the decline of GBP has stopped, and the upward trend is not clear, because the negotiations between the UK and the EU have still not achieved results. The MACD indicator has returned to the zero axis, but the STOCH indicator has left the overbought zone. Support 1.2762 Resistance 1.3030

USD/JPY

On Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won the election for the president of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan. On Tuesday, he was formally elected as the new prime minister of Japan in the vote by the House of Councillors and Representatives. The market expects that he will continue to implement Shinzo Abe’s economic and foreign policies. The Governor of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda commented through Reuters that the BoJ’s policy stance is consistent with that of the Federal Reserve and will not hesitate to further loosen monetary policy if necessary. USD departed from the sideways consolidation phase of previous week and entered a downward channel, with an obvious death cross signal in the moving average pattern. The 34-day average is above the 13- and 5-day moving averages, and the downward trend is very obvious. Support 104.10 Resistance 106.29

AUD/USD

The minutes of the September RBA meeting released on Tuesday showed that the central bank will continue to consider further policy measures to support the domestic economy as long as necessary, but this does not mean that immediate action will be taken. This implies that the central bank will not cut interest rates anytime soon. Since the RBA lowered the interest rate to 0.25% in mid-March, it has remained unchanged. The current interest rate futures market expects interest rates to drop to 0.1%. Data on Thursday showed that the unemployment rate in Australia fell to 6.8% in August, and the eomployment change reached 111K, which was much better than market expectations of -50K. The head of Domestic Markets Department of RBA Marion Kohler said that the policy measures introduced by RBA have generally achieved the expected goals. Last week, the AUD was in a range of oscillation, and it has not been able to break through the support level around 0.7246. However, the STOCH indicator reflects that the strength of the Long side has been insufficient, and it may continue to fall. Support 0.7253 Resistance 0.7344

NZD/USD

Data released on Thursday showed that New Zealand’s GDP fell 12.4% in the second quarter, but it was better than market expectations of 13.3%. The FOMC kept interest rates unchanged this week, and it is expected that the U.S. economy will accelerate its recovery from the Covid19 epidemic, as the unemployment rate has recovered faster than expected. New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a speech on Bloomberg TV that the RBNZ promised to maintain the official cash rate at 0.25% by March next year. From the chart, NZD has entered an upward channel, and the MACD indicator has continued to rise. The exchange rate is currently challenging the resistance level in early September, but the STOCH indicator has fallen from the overbought zone. It takes more time to observe whether it can break through. Support 0.6610 Resistance 0.6796

USD/CAD

Data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday showed that Canadian manufacturing sales in July increased by 7% to 53.1 billion Canadian dollars, but it was lower than market expectations of 8.7%. Data released on Wednesday showed that Canada’s annual rate of inflation in August remained unchanged at 0.1%. This data is lower than market expectations of 0.4%. The core CPI rose slightly to 0.8%, but it was lower than market expectations of 0.9%. The Fed promised to keep interest rates unchanged until inflation is on track to “moderately exceed” the Fed’s 2% target “for a period of time.” USD/CAD has entered an obvious sideways consolidation phase, the MACD signal line is gradually approaching the zero axis and parallel to it, the market direction is very unclear, and the moving average pattern and the STOCH indicator showed opposite signals. Support 1.3120 Resistance 1.3239

About AGEA

AGEA International AD is a regulated and exchange-listed investment company that offers precious metals, digital or cryptocurrencies, conventional currencies, commodity and index contracts.

The learn more about AGEA and open a trading account follow the link: http://bit.ly/ageatanzania

Disclaimer: Trading of financial instruments involves substantial risks, including complete possible loss of principal plus other losses and is not suitable for all members of the public. You should make an independent judgment as to whether trading is appropriate for you in light of your financial condition, investment experience, risk tolerance, and other relevant factors. The data provided does not constitute investment advice.TanzaniaInvest is not responsible for the accuracy, suitability, or completeness of the information provided.