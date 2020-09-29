How To Trade In Currencies With $1, By AGEA International

AGEA International AD, a regulated investment company providing professional trading services, gives valuable information about currency trading.

AGEA offers digital or cryptocurrencies, conventional currencies, precious metals, commodity and index contracts, and financial instruments of other asset classes through several trading platforms.

The minimum deposit is only $1, with zero fees on deposit. Visit agea.com to learn more. Open an account and get your $5 no-deposit bonus here – http://bit.ly/ageatanzania.

What is Online Currency Trading?

Online trading is buying and selling assets through a brokerage’s internet-based proprietary trading platforms.

Currency trading is the largest liquid market where all the world’s currencies trade. Currencies trade against each other as exchange rate pairs. For example, EUR/USD.

What are Orders and Positions?

When you want to open a position you need to place an “entry” order. If and when the entry order executes, the position becomes “open” and starts its life on the market.

At some point in the future, you will place an “exit” order to “close” the position. A position can be “long” (entry order is to buy and exit order is to sell an instrument) or “short” (entry order is to sell and exit order is to buy an instrument).

At the point when you place your entry order, you need to define price level at which you want to buy or sell certain instrument.

You also need to specify type of the order and quantity of the instrument you want to trade. There are 3 order types:

Market Order

Placing a market order means that you will buy at the current “ask” (or “offer”) price, or sell at the current “bid” price, whatever that price currently is.

For example, suppose you are buying a market instrument and its current market price is 129.34 /129.38.This means a participant in the market is willing to buy the instrument from you at 129.34 and / or sell it to you at 129.38.

Stop Order

Initiating a trade with a stop order means that you will only open a position if the market moves in the direction you are anticipating.

For example, if an instrument is trading at 129.34 / 129.38 and you believe it will move higher, you could place a stop order to buy at 129.48. This means that the order will only be executed if ask price in the market moves up to 129.48.

The advantage is that if you are wrong and the market moves straight down, you will not have bought (because 129.48 will never have been reached). The disadvantage is that 129.48 is clearly a less attractive rate at which to buy than 129.38. Opening a position with a stop order is usually appropriate if you wish to trade only with strong market momentum in a particular direction.

Limit Order

A limit order is an order to buy below the current price, or sell above the current price.

For example, if an instrument is trading at 129.34 / 129.38 and you believe the market will rise, you could place a limit order to buy at 129.28. If executed, this will give you a long position at 129.28, which is 10 pips better than if you had just used a market order.

The disadvantage of the limit order is that if the instrument moves straight up from 129.34 / 129.38 your limit at 129.28 will never be filled and you will miss out on the profit opportunity even though your view on the direction was correct. Opening a position with a limit order is usually appropriate if you believe that the market will remain in a range before moving in your anticipated direction, allowing the order to be filled first.

For both entry and exit orders you can specify price levels at which you want them to be executed. You have to specify entry levels when you place you entry order, while most trading systems would allow you to specify exit levels at any time.

What Are Currency Pairs and How to Choose Which Pair to Trade?

When it comes to trading currencies, traders need to know how much the currencies in the pair are worth in relation to one another. This relation is what makes a currency pair. The aim of this article is to help you identify the best currency pairs to trade.

In general, we divide currency pairs into four groups: Majors, commodity currencies, crosses, and exotics.

Majors:

The major currency pairs, better known as “majors”, include a list of popular currencies that are paired with the U.S. dollar. USD is the strongest and most traded currency in the world.

The following pairs represent the world’s strongest economies and they are traded in high volumes:

EUR/USD (Euro – US Dollar)

USD/JPY (US dollar – Japanese Yen)

GBP/USD (British Pound – US Dollar)

AUD/USD (Australian Dollar – US Dollar)

NZD/USD (New Zealand Dollar – US Dollar)

USD/CHF (US Dollar – Swiss Franc)

USD/CAD (US Dollar – Canadian Dollar)

Some of the majors are correlated with their price changes. For instance, the EUR/USD and USD/CHF have a negative correlation i.e. if USD/CHF falls, then EUR/USD should rise. Other major pairs have a positive correlation. For instance, AUD/USD moving lower will most likely push NZD/USD lower as well.

Currency Pairs on AGEA.Trade Platform

Commodity currencies

Commodity currencies involve currencies of countries whose economy mostly relies on the export of specific raw materials. The major commodity currencies are considered to be the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar, and the New Zealand dollar.

Gold and silver are actual commodities, therefore they also belong to this group and they are traded in U.S. dollars.

Crosses

Crosses are currency pairs that do not involve the U.S. dollar. In the past, if we needed to convert a currency, we would have had to convert the currency to USD and then convert again from USD to the desired currency.

The most-traded crosses include EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, the EUR/CHF and GBP/JPY.

Exotics

Exotics refer to pairs that consist of emerging or smaller, but still significant economies as opposed to large and developed economies like the majors. Some of the popular exotic currency pairs include:

USD/TRY – U.S. dollar vs. the Turkish lira

EUR/TRY – Euro vs. the Turkish lira

USD/ZAR – U.S. dollar vs. the South African rand

USD/MXN – U.S. dollar vs. the Mexican peso

USD/BRL – U.S. dollar vs. the Brazilian real

Which Pairs to Choose for Trading?

Beginners should focus their attention on the most popular currency pairs, like USD/JPY, EUR/USD, or GBP/USD. Crosses should be avoided as many of them are very volatile.

Furthermore, it is not advised to start trading with exotics simply because they are much less liquid than the majors and the crosses, which also means that trading exotics involves higher risk.

One should also monitor news developments, economic announcements, forecasts, and other kinds of data, and avoid trading during the events of high importance due to potentially excessive volatility.

How to Make a Currency Trading Plan?

Building a currency trading plan is one of the first steps you should take in order to become a successful trader. Amateur traders often choose not to use a trading plan, so it’s not a mystery why they lose money.

One of the main benefits of having a trading plan is that it will provide you with a blueprint that will show you what you need to do each time you’re in the market. Using this blueprint will make you a more disciplined trader, which is crucial for succeeding in the long run.

Log Your Trades

It’s very important that you don’t skip this step because it provides you with a graphical representation of your capacities to trade the markets and it also allows you to have a track record to help you see where your trading edge takes its course, making it easier for you to tweak your strategy if needed.

Use a Checklist

Adding a checklist to your trading arsenal is important because it’s a visual representation of the things you look for in the market, as well as things that you want to see before entering a trade. Once you’ve ticked all the boxes, you can enter the market. If you haven’t ticked all the boxes –wait until your trading edge reappears.

Use Guidelines

Write down a description of what you plan to do once you go in. This description refers to things such as what your trading edge is, how and when you trade it, choosing a time frame that suits your plan, your risk management and profit-taking plans, as well as your general objectives. Don’t forget to include images of your trading edge setups to remind you how of what an ideal setup looks like.

Pre-planning is Essential

This is probably the most important reason professional traders build a trading plan. Pre-planning your actions and knowing what you are looking for when you enter the market is one of the key elements of making long-term profits. When you’re not inside the market, you don’t get emotional, which allows you to think objectively and plan your trades calmly.

Determining all your trades before entering the market means that you’ll be less exposed to the market variables when you are inside, and it also prevents you from getting too emotional and making irrational mistakes.

Arguably the most important part of the trading process is patience. If you’re an impatient person, you need to work on it and improve this aspect. When I say patient, I mean waiting for the right moment to enter the trade.

If you are in need of more educational articles and videos, you can visit AGEA’s blog. Or open an account and get your $5 no-deposit bonus here – http://bit.ly/ageatanzania.