Tanzania’s President Signs Universal Health Insurance Bill into Law

In a significant move towards improving healthcare accessibility in Tanzania, President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan has signed the Universal Health Insurance Bill into law.

This landmark legislation, aimed at ensuring health coverage for all Tanzanians, especially those from lower-income brackets, marks a historic moment in the country’s healthcare sector.

Health Minister Hon. Ummy Mwalimu expressed deep gratitude to President Hassan for her commitment to the health and well-being of the Tanzanian people.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her concern towards the health of her citizens, particularly those from lower-income groups, and for ratifying the Universal Health Insurance Bill, now a complete law,” Minister Mwalimu stated.

The bill, officially passed by the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania on November 1, 2023, received the President’s signature on December 4, 2023.

This development paves the way for a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system in the nation.

Minister Mwalimu emphasized the government’s focus on ensuring the efficient implementation of the new law.

The primary goal is to enable Tanzanians, especially those with limited financial resources, to access quality healthcare services without the barrier of cost.

The Universal Health Insurance Bill represents a significant step towards achieving universal health coverage, a core objective of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

By providing health insurance for all, Tanzania is setting a precedent in the region for prioritizing health equity and accessibility.

The bill’s implementation is scheduled to commence on July 1, 2024, following the expected presidential assent and publication in the Government Gazette.