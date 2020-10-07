Long vs Short Positions in the Currency Market, by AGEA International

AGEA International AD, a regulated investment company providing professional trading services, gives valuable information about currency trading.

Long vs Short Positions in the Currency Market

Long and short positions in the currency market represent the basic knowledge of trading. In a nutshell, going long is buying the asset that is likely to rise in price and going short refers to selling the asset that you believe will depreciate.

Positions in the currency market, either long or short, are the amount of a product which is owned by a specific individual or entity who has exposure to the price moves of a certain currency against a basket of currencies.

Currency market position is characterized by its underlying currency pair, its direction which can be long or short and size.

Traders decide to open a long or a short position based on how they believe the currency will perform.

The size of the position they’re opening is predicated on the size of their account as well as margin requirements. Furthermore, when opening a position, traders need to use a suitable amount of leverage.

Opening a long position means that the trader will have a positive investment balance in the underlying currency pair, anticipating that the price of that pair will appreciate. Conversely, opening a short position involves a negative investment balance where the trader hopes that the asset’s price will depreciate so that he/she can buy it back at a reduced price.

Going Long

As we’ve already noted, if a trader expects that the underlying currency pair, for example, EUR/JPY, will rise in price, he/she will take a long position. In this case, the trader believes that the Euro will rise against the Japanese Yen. A trader will also have to choose the desired position size, for instance, two lots of EUR/JPY.

In order to look for buy and sell signals before making their move, traders use different technical indicators. In other words, they look for buy signals to open a long position or a sell signal to open a short position.

Going Short

Opening a short position is precisely the opposite of going long. When a trader expects that the underlying currency pair will drop in price, they go short. They do this because they can buy back that same asset at a cheaper price. The difference between the higher selling price and the lower buying price represents the profit. Using the same example, taking a short position in EUR/JPY means that the trader is selling the Euro to purchase the Japanese Yen.

Summary

“Going long” actually means that a trader believes that the currency pair is likely to appreciate in the future. On the opposite side, opening a short position is based on the idea that the currency pair’s price will depreciate.

Choosing an Ideal Position Size in Day Trading

When it comes to day trading, determining the proper trade size is of utmost importance. Even the most developed trading strategies won’t work if you choose the wrong trade size, with too small or too big a risk. Risking more than you should is especially dangerous as it can cause substantial losses.

Here are 2 simple tips for determining the ideal position size for day traders.

Set a Risk Limit on Each Trade

This step is crucial when choosing the position size in day trading. It’s advised to set a percentage or dollar risk limit you’ll risk on every trade. Expert traders typically risk no more than 1$ of their accounts.

To give an example, if your day-trading account is worth $30,000, you could risk up to $300 per trade if the risk limit is set at 1%. If you place a risk limit of 0.5% then you can risk up to $150 on one trade.

Another way to set a risk limit is by using a fixed dollar amount, which should also be below 1% of your account.

While other elements of day trading may vary, you should keep your account risk constant.

Cents at Risk

Cents at Risk is a term that refers to the risk of a trade. It is actually the difference between the moment you entered the market and where you place your stop-loss order. As you probably already know, the stop-loss order exits the trade if you incur a certain loss, an amount that you’ve previously determined.

When placing a trade, pay attention to both your entry point and the position of your stop loss. Ideally, place the stop loss as close to your entry point as possible, but not too close to prevent your trade from getting closed before the price move you’re anticipating happens.

Once you’ve determined the account risk limit and cents at risk, you can now calculate the ideal trade size with this simple formula:

Money at Risk ÷ Cents at Risk = Ideal Position Size

So once again, let’s say your account is worth $30,000 and the account risk limit on each trade is 1% – $300 (money at risk). You’ve decided to buy a certain stock at $40.05 and placed a stop-loss order at $39.90, which means you’re risking $0.15 (cents at risk).

Using the formula from above, divide $300 by $0.15 to get your ideal position size of 2000. This figure is the maximum trade size you can take on the trade with a risk level of 1%.

Recap

Risk management is one of the most important aspects of trading. Risking more than you should is dangerous as it can cause substantial losses. Therefore, determining a solid position size will help you protect your capital in the long term.

What is Black Wednesday?

Black Wednesday refers to September 16, 1992, when the British government had to withdraw the pound sterling European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) due to a collapse in its value. The move was forced because the government couldn’t keep the sterling from dropping below the ERM-specified lower limit.

What happened?

The European ERM is a system introduced in the 1970s to bring monetary stability and diminish exchange rate variability between European currencies in anticipation of the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) and the introduction of the euro. Nations that wanted to replace their own currency with the euro had to maintain the currency’s value within a particular range for a few years.

Before the collapse, Britain had been in the European ERM for two years, but the sterling started declining sharply to fall near the lower limits specified by the ERM. The U.K. government took measures to support their currency, increased the interest rates and authorized the use of foreign currency reserves to buy pounds.

George Soros, the billionaire investor, believed that the U.K. wouldn’t succeed in trying to bolster the pound and quietly took a large short position against the pound sterling. After that, Soros started speaking to the public about his opinion that the currency couldn’t be saved from dropping below the lower limit.

Other speculators followed Soros’s steps and took positions against the pound while investors requested hedges against a collapse in the exchange rate. As more and more people adopted Soros’s belief that the pound would eventually drop out of the ERM, the possibility for crisis increased. Given the outlook, businesses and investors had to prepare for the crisis and those preparations pressured the currency even more.

One day before the Black Wednesday, Soros’s Quantum Fund started selling high amounts of pounds on the market, sending the currency into further decline. The Bank of England adopted measures to prevent the sell-off but after failing to do that, on September 16, 1992, the bank announced that the U.K. would exit the European ERM.

After Black Wednesday, George Soros became famous for “breaking the Bank of England”. Soros reportedly made $1 billion profit on Black Wednesday.

Aftermath

While some believe that Black Wednesday was a catastrophe, others believe that the event laid the foundation for Britain’s economic resurrection. They think that economic policies adopted after Black Wednesday fueled the economic growth and cut unemployment and inflation.

A Lesson For Today’s Currency Crises?

Disclaimer: Trading of financial instruments involves substantial risks, including complete possible loss of principal plus other losses and is not suitable for all members of the public. You should make an independent judgment as to whether trading is appropriate for you in light of your financial condition, investment experience, risk tolerance, and other relevant factors. The data provided does not constitute investment advice. TanzaniaInvest is not responsible for the accuracy, suitability, or completeness of the information provided.