Why Gold and Silver Attract Investors’ Attention? By AGEA International

Gold and silver have found their place in portfolios of many experienced traders. There are several reasons as to why investors buy these two precious metals.

Gold

Gold has always been considered a safe haven, especially during times of economic instability. Its value is determined by the market 24 hours a day, every day. One of the important things to know about trading gold is that its price is less influenced by market forces – supply and demand.

The main reason for this is that the already-hoarded gold outweighs the fresh mine supply. In other words, when hoarders sell gold, its price falls. When they feel like buying, the price of gold rises.

Here are a couple of reasons behind the increased desire to hoard gold:

Systemic economic issues: Like we said before, during times of economic instability and political concerns, gold is considered a safe haven in terms of value.

Inflation: During inflation periods and when securities or real estate markets are declining, investors usually turn to gold because of its stability in value.

War or political turmoil: During times of war and political turmoil, people almost regularly turned to hoarding gold, as it was the safest way to store their savings which were later used to buy food or shelter.

Silver

As opposed to gold, the price of silver fluctuates because it’s both a way to store value, and due to its role as an industrial metal. This is why the volatility of silver price swings is greater compared to gold.

Silver was once essential in the photography industry because it was used to produce the silver-based photographic film. This role was overshadowed when analogue photography got replaced by digital.

Silver’s role got even bigger as demand for electrical equipment, medical supplies, and other industrial items that use silver inputs increased. Also, silver is one of the essential materials for producing batteries, superconductors and microcircuits, as well as producing different parts used in the car industry.

For an investor, the important thing to know is that the price of silver is influenced not only by its use in fashion or because it’s a way to store value, but also by its applications. Hence, silver prices may fall if car sales fall as well and vice versa.

Gold Prices

Gold prices have moved slightly lower on Monday 5.10.2020. after reports from the U.S. hinted at Monday discharge for president Trump. According to his doctor team, the president is “responding well” to the medical treatment he has received, sending risk-off assets, including gold, lower.

As a result, stocks are also trading higher while gold, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc are lower. Investors are still following closely developments related to a new stimulus plan. “There is need for new stimulus measures to rally (gold) prices. Without this mojo, there are signs of fatigue creeping into precious metals,” Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Gold spot prices are trading 0.04% in the red currently after trading nearly 1% lower earlier in the morning. The 200-DMA at $1,855/oz is supporting the yellow metal, while levels just above the $1,900/oz will act as resistance.

Summary

Gold and silver are two of the most popular precious metals for trading. Gold is mostly bought as a safe-haven asset due to its inherent value, while silver has found its way in different parts of the manufacturing industry.

Disclaimer: Trading of financial instruments involves substantial risks, including complete possible loss of principal plus other losses and is not suitable for all members of the public. You should make an independent judgment as to whether trading is appropriate for you in light of your financial condition, investment experience, risk tolerance, and other relevant factors. The data provided does not constitute investment advice. TanzaniaInvest is not responsible for the accuracy, suitability, or completeness of the information provided.