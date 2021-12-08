On 6th December 2021, the President of Tanzania Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan laid the foundation stone for the USD 35 Million Elsewedy Electric East Africa manufacturing plant in Kigamboni in Dar es Salaam.

The factory, developed by Egyptian multinational electrical company Elsewedy Electric, will produce 15,000 tonnes of power cables, 1,500 transformers, and 100,000 electricity meters per year and will employ 500 people.

Half of the production will be used in the country thus reducing the dependence on imports, and half will be exported to foreign markets, President Samia explained during the inauguration of the industrial complex.

She also said that the investment in the factory was an indication that the country was on the right track to economic liberation, moving away from dependence on imports as it was intended when Tanzania gained independence 60 years ago.

For his part, Elsewedy Electric President and CEO Ahmed El Sewedy explained that his company embarked on a mission to expand in Africa 20 years ago and Tanzania is a priority in such strategy given its favorable investment climate and the government’s support.

The company intends to use the new complex as a manufacturing and export hub at the heart of east and south Africa thanks to Tanzania’s strategic location and borders with eight countries, six of which are land-locked.

President Samia took advantage of the event to remind that her Government will continue to improve the investment climate in the country instead of imposing sanctions and discouraging investors.

Also, the President has called on the relevant government officials to ensure that they complete the land acquisition procedures so that Elsewedy Electric can continue its wider investment project of establishing the Kigamboni Industrial Park.

The Kigamboni New City Project and Industrial Park

The project, carried out by Elsewedy Electric, aims to build a new industrial park and city, Kigamboni City, near Dar-Es-Salaam.

The intended area, located approximately 16km from Kigamboni ferry terminal, covers 202 acres of land in the Temeke Municipality.

The stimated value of entire development is USD 6.7 billion.

The first phase, which is valued at USD 200 million and is set to be completed in two years, will see the establishment of 100 manufacturing industries and the creation of 10,000 direct jobs.

Elsewedy Electric is also part, together with Arab Contractors, of the consortium that is building the 2,115 megawatts Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station across the Rufiji River in the Morogoro region in eastern Tanzania.