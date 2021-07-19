Gold Exploration Company Demand USD 98M in Damages from Tanzania

Canadian-based junior gold exploration company Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) has filed its Memorial with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, outlining the nature and quantum of its claims against Tanzania for the expropriation of the Company’s retention licenses over the SMP Gold Project in Tanzania.

The Memorial provides the basis for compensation to Winshear in the amount of CAD 124,781,945 including interest that continues to accrue.

Richard Williams, CEO of Winshear, commented “Establishing CAD 124,781,945 as compensation for Tanzania’s expropriation of the SMP Gold Project is a very important milestone for Winshear. Tanzania’s actions have rendered valueless years of investment in the country. We have made every attempt to work with the Tanzanian Government to reach an amicable settlement since they canceled our retention licenses but they have provided us no choice but to pursue the legal route.”

Background