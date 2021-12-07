The President of Tanzania Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan launched on 03rd December 2021 the Raddy Fiber Manufacturing Ltd Factory located in the Mkuranga District some 50 km south of Dar es Salaam.

The factory has the capacity to produce up to 24,000 kilometers of optic fiber per year and is expected to provide about 670 jobs making it the third-largest in Africa and the first in East and Central Africa.

Speaking at the inauguration of the factory, President Samia explained that the locally-produced fiber will be used to speed up the implementation of the National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB).

The infrastructure is intended to enhance the usage of ICT applications for sustainable socio-economic development including the implementation of e-government, e-learning, e-health, and e-commerce.

President Samia said the launch of the factory proves the potential and many opportunities that the country is endowed with and that can be used to boost the country’s economy, create jobs, and produce products that do not have to be imported.

She thanked and congratulated the factory’s investor Mr. Ramadhani Hassani Mlanzi and assured him that the Government will give him enough cooperation, and invited other investors from within and outside the country and assured them of the security of their capital as well as the guarantee of making a profit.

She also stressed that the Government recognizes the crucial contribution of the private sector in building the Tanzanian economy and therefore continues to create an enabling and friendly environment for trade and investment.

For this, she has instructed all government institutions that provide services to investors to eliminate the bureaucracy that has led to the loss of some investors who wanted to invest in Tanzania, as part of the implementation of the Blueprint for Regulatory Reforms to Improve Business Environment launched in 2018.