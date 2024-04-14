Vodacom Tanzania Acquires Smile Communication Tanzania

Vodacom Tanzania PLC (VTPLC) has successfully acquired Smile Communication Tanzania Limited, further solidifying its position as the leading mobile network operator in Tanzania.

Smile Communication Tanzania claims to provide the country’s fastest and most reliable broadband internet. Following the acquisition, it will operate under the umbrella of VTPLC.

Under the terms of the acquisition, VTPLC purchased all shares of Smile Communication Tanzania Limited for TZS 68,808 million, at a rate of TZS 0.24144 per ordinary share. The transaction was completed on April 3, 2024.

In its public announcement, VTPLC emphasized the strategic importance of this acquisition in enhancing its network infrastructure and delivering superior services to its customers.

About Vodacom and Smile

In 2023, there were 70,292,899 telecom subscriptions in Tanzania, comprising 70,215,144 mobile subscriptions and only 75,132 fixed subscriptions.

Of these, 30% were registered with Vodacom, followed by Tigo (28%), Airtel (27%), Halotel (12%), and TTCL (3%).

During the same year, there were 35,885,592 internet subscriptions, consisting of 35,815,632 mobile subscriptions, 61,645 fixed wired subscriptions, and 8,315 fixed wireless subscriptions.

Smile introduced its 4G LTE mobile broadband service in Tanzania in May 2013. By the end of June 2023, the company had garnered 13,840 mobile subscribers.