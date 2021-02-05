Tanzania Tourism Revenues and Arrivals Slashed by Half in 2020

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) Monthly Economic Review of January 2021 indicates that in the year ending December 2020, Tanzania’s travel receipts declined by 59.2%.

In 2020, revenues from tourism activities reached USD 1,061.6 million against USD 2,604.5 million in 2019.

The dramatic fall is explained by the measures taken by most countries to limit the spread of COVID-19, which included lockdown and suspension of international passenger flights.

Accordingly, the number of international tourist arrivals declined to 616,491 from 1,527,230 visitors recorded in the year ending December 2019.

Tourism is Tanzania’s primary foreign exchange earner.

Europe accounts for the largest share of arrivals, followed by Asia and the Pacific, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.