Serengeti Best National Park in the Word – Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice – Best of the Best – for national parks goes to Tanzania’s Serengeti in 2021.

“Prepare to be astonished by its vastness. And here, you can witness the famous Serengeti annual migration, the largest and longest overland migration on earth,” Tripadvisor writes.

Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is a collection of all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travelers from across the globe share on Tripadvisor. The info is used to spotlight the very best.

The same list of the best national parks includes two other destinations in Tanzania: Kilimanjaro at 11th position and Tarangire at 14th.

The Serengeti National Park

Located in Tanzania’s western zone, Serengeti is home to the world’s last remaining large mammal migration of over 1 million wildebeest through its plains and woodlands.

It also boasts unique landscapes and other spectacular wildlife with the world’s largest populations of wildebeest, zebra, cape eland, lion, cheetah, hyena, and gazelles.

On 9th November 2020, Serengeti won the World Travel Awards for Africa’s Leading National Park category for the second consecutive year.