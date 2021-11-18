Air Tanzania Buys 4 New Boeing Planes at USD 726 Million

On 16th November 2021, Boeing (NYSE: BA) and the United Republic of Tanzania announced an order for a 787-8 Dreamliner, a 767-300 Freighter, and two 737 MAX jets at the 2021 Dubai Airshow.

The order is valued at more than USD726 million at list prices and will expand Air Tanzania’s current fleet of 787s.

The airline will use them to expand its reach to new markets across Africa, Asia, and Europe, and capitalize on Africa’s burgeoning cargo demand.

Commenting on the deal, Air Tanzania CEO Ladislaus Matindi said: “Our flagship 787 Dreamliner is popular with our passengers, providing unrivaled in-flight comfort and ultra-efficiency for our long-haul growth [and] the introduction of the 737 MAX and 767 Freighter will give Air Tanzania exceptional capability and flexibility to meet passenger and cargo demand within Africa and beyond.”

For his part, Ihssane Mounir, Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales & Marketing, said: “Africa is the third fastest-growing region worldwide for air travel, and Air Tanzania is well-positioned to increase connectivity and expand tourism throughout Tanzania. We are honored that Air Tanzania has chosen Boeing for its fleet modernization program by adding an additional 787 and introducing the 737 MAX and the 767 Freighter into its expanding network.”

Boeing’s 2021 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that, by 2040, Africa’s airlines will require 1,030 new airplanes valued at USD 160 billion and aftermarket services such as manufacturing and repair worth USD235 billion, supporting growth in air travel and economies across the continent.