Air Tanzania Starts Dar-Nairobi Route

Tanzania’s national airline Air Tanzania (ATCL) has just resumed its direct flight connecting Dar es Salaam and Nairobi on 26th November 2021 after a break of two decades.

The carrier will fly twice a day between Dar es Salaam and Nairobi, in the morning and in the evening.

The one-way fare starts at USD 210, de-facto starting a price war with Kenya Airways who dominates the route.

Commenting on the launch, Ladislaus Matindi, CEO of Air Tanzania, explained that the Nairobi route is one of the most significant destinations in East Africa and a key aviation hub.

The carrier has also started three flights a week to Ndola in Zambia and to Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday last week.

Just a few days ago, Tanzania announced an order for a 787-8 Dreamliner, a 767-300 Freighter, and two 737 MAX jets for Air Tanzania.

The airline will use them to expand its reach to new markets across Africa, Asia, and Europe, and capitalize on Africa’s burgeoning cargo demand.

The expansion is part of the company’s five-year strategic plan started in 2017 which includes expanding increasing fleet size and destinations.

Air Tanzania currently flies domestically to Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Geita, Bukoba, Kigoma, Mpanda, Mbeya, Tabora, Dodoma, and Songea.

Internationally, it flies to Entebbe in Uganda, Harare Zimbabwe, Lusaka in Zambia, Hahaya in Comoros, Mumbai in Indian, and Guangzhou in China.