New Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 Aircraft for Air Tanzania

On 30th July 2021, the President of Tanzania Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan led the reception of the new Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 Aircraft at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

The arrival of the Canadian aircraft increases the number of planes purchased by the government, to be leased to the national carrier Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), to 9 out of 11, as 2 more planes are expected to arrive in October 2021.

Speaking during the reception of the aircraft, President Samia said air travel is an important catalyst for the country’s development, for the transportation of people, but also of various goods, especially perishable items such as fruits, vegetables, fish, flowers, meat, and more.

She explained that the government has decided to buy a freight plane because the country is one of the largest producers of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, and in 2019 Tanzania exported products worth about USD 700 million and expects it to reach USD 2 billion by 2025.

In addition, Hon. President Samia said that in order for the country to attract more tourists and benefit from them it must improve air transport and that is why the Government decided to revive ATCL with the aim of receiving 5 million tourists by 2025 from 1.5 million tourists in 2019.

She reminded that the government has decided to strengthen transport services in the country so that it can benefit from geographical opportunities bordering 8 countries, of which 6 do not have access to sea.

For his part, ATCL Chief Executive Officer Engineer Ladislaus Matindi said ATCL has increased international travel in the region and is soon be expected to launch flights to Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Kalemie, Ndola, Nairobi, Dubai, Muscat, and London.