Tanzania To Buy 5 Planes and Open New International Airport in Dodoma

The Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA) informed that the government is set to buy five new aircrafts including a cargo plane in the next five years to support its ambition of becoming an industrialized country and business hub in the region.

The announcement was made by Tanzania’s President John Magufuli while officiating the 12 Parliament in Dodoma on 13th November 2020.

In his speech, President Magufuli said the cargo aircraft will support agriculture and livestock sectors, horticulture production, and fish export in particular for optimal support of government development plans.

In addition, President Magufuli announced that his government is set to build a modern international airport at Msalato in Dodoma as well as rehabilitate and upgrade a number of airports in Kigoma, Shinyanga, Tabora, Mtwara, Songea, Iringa, Mmanyara, Tanga, Mara, Lindi, Singida and Simiyu