Tanzania’s SGR Mwanza-Isaka Section Achieves Over 44% Construction, Full Completion Expected in 2024

Tanzanian authorities recently announced that the Mwanza-Isaka segment of Tanzania’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project has reached 44.23% completion.

This announcement was made during a recent inspection by Tanzanian Transport Minister Prof. Makame Mbarawa at the project site.

Covering 341 kilometers, the Mwanza-Isaka stretch is a critical part of Tanzania’s larger SGR initiative, valued at approximately USD 1.321 billion.

The construction, undertaken by Chinese firms CCECC and CRCC, includes 249 kilometers of mainline and 92 kilometers of passing loops.

Despite the challenges posed by the rainy season, the project has maintained steady progress.

Prof. Makame Mbarawa, during his visit, expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the work being done.

Hon. Christina Mdeme, Shinyanga Regional Commissioner, highlighted the significant benefits the SGR project will bring to the Shinyanga region, including Shinyanga, Kahama, and Kishapu districts.

She emphasized the region’s plans to leverage the opportunities presented by the project upon completion and pledged continued cooperation in protecting the railway’s assets and infrastructure.

For his part, the Acting Director General of the Railway Corporation, Mr. Focus Sahani, stated, “The project is progressing well and by 2024 we expect to complete the project.”

About SGR

The SGR project is a key part of Tanzania’s strategy to improve its transportation infrastructure and enhance regional connectivity.

The SGR consists of a network of about 2,000 km developed in six phases, which will link Tanzania, from the port of Dar es Salaam on the Indian Ocean to the port of Mwanza on the shore of Lake Victoria in northern Tanzania, and from there to neighboring countries of Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).