Dar es Salaam Inaugurate New Interchange to Ease Traffic Congestion in Ubungo

On 24th February 2021, Tanzanian President John Magufuli inaugurated the Ubungo Interchange in northwestern Dar es Salaam that will ease traffic congestion in the commercial capital.

Dubbed Kijazi Interchange, it consists of a 17.5-meter three-level interchange and service road at the intersection of the Morogoro road and the Nelson Mandela road where 68,000 vehicles pass daily.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Executive of the Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS) Patrick Mfugale said that the construction of the interchange took 30 months and the cost of TZS 252.622 billion and it has a life of more than 100 years.

The interchange was built by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), and funded by the World Bank (WB).