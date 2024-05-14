Zanzibar Second-Best Island Destination in The World in 2024

Travel service provider Bounce published its Island Index on 6th May 2024, revealing the best islands to visit this year.

The parameters taken into consideration in their rating include the highest average temperature, highest average rainfall, warmest average sea temperature, number of beaches, things to do, average hotel price, and cost of a drink.

Phuket in Thailand came first with a rating of 10/10, followed by Zanzibar in Tanzania with 9.66/10, and Crete in Greece with 9.31/10.

“Phuket is surrounded by many magnificent beaches, such as Rawai, Kamala, and Mai Khao, all of which offer some of the most beautiful sunsets in Thailand. Complete, too, with museums, temples, and hospitality centers, Phuket is a go-to destination if you’re looking for a holiday experience full of sightseeing and vibrant nightlife. Phuket is also reasonably priced, with the average nightly price of a 3-star hotel reaching USD 184.58 and the cost of a beer sitting at just USD 2.64,” the Index reads.

As for Zanzibar, “Often thought of as just one big tropical island, Zanzibar is a large cluster of over 40 islands. You can explore every island, many of which are virtually untouched by tourists, each full of culture, history, and shining white-sand beaches. Or, you can swim, snorkel, and lounge the hours away, with the average hotel price costing USD 158.56 per night and a beer at just USD 1.93.”

Crete, the largest island in Greece and the fifth largest in the Mediterranean Sea stands out for its glorious beaches, of which there are over 200, the impressive mountainscapes, fertile valleys, and steep gorges, as well as its wild natural beauty, exquisite cuisine and thousands of years of culture and history.

Down in the ranking are Puerto Rico in the Caribbeans in the 4th place, Mallorca in Spain (5th), Cozumel in Mexico (6th), Mauritius in the Indian Ocean (7th), Aruba in the Caribbeans (8th), Bali in Indonesia (9th), and Ibiza in Spain (10th), and Sardinia in Italy (10th).

Zanzibar is also included in the islands with the highest average sea temperature. “If you’re looking for warm sea temperatures to relax in. Aruba, Grand Cayman, Maldives, Bora Bora, Langkawi, Ko Phi Phi, Phuket, and Zanzibar all offer maximum sea temperatures of 30 °C throughout the year,” Bounce explains.

Commenting on the Index, Cody Candee, CEO and Founder of Bounce, said: “Some of the best island destinations to visit in 2024 such as Phuket, Zanzibar, and Crete, offer exciting adventures, from snorkeling, surfing, hiking, and exploring the islands’ natural beauty and cultural heritage. The people, food, and cultures of island destinations can be very different from what you are used to. Often, there are either laid-back paradises or colorful and exciting festival islands. Island vacations are all about slowing down and relaxing, which is often a welcome change for many in their fast-paced modern lives. So, next time you’re planning a holiday or escape, consider an Island destination from this list.”