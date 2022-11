The African Export-Import Bank in collaboration with the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), the East Africa Business Council (EABC), and the Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) will be hosting a Zanzibar Trade and Investment Forum (ZTIF) in Zanzibar.

The main objective of the Forum will be to promote trade, investment, and finance opportunities between Zanzibar and the rest of Africa in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).