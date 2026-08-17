Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 33 of 2026: Equity Turnover Grows +16.06% to TZS 30.05 Billion as PAL (+11.29%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 33 of 2026, spanning August 10th to August 14th, equity turnover grew strongly by +16.06% compared to Week 32 of 2026, with PAL (+11.29%) emerging as the week’s top-gaining stock.
Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 7th August 2026 (Week 32 of 2026 closing day) and 14th August 2026 (Week 33 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 30.05 billion, a strong increase of +16.06% compared to Week 32 of 2026’s TZS 25.89 billion.
A total of 8,428,927 shares changed hands across 15,322 deals, a near-flat reading of +1.87% versus Week 32 of 2026’s 8,274,143 shares.
CRDB led all counters by volume with 4,453,714 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 13.61 billion.
CRDB, NMB, and VODA have been persistent names among the top five turnover counters across recent weeks.
ETF Trading
ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 836.02 million on volume of 751,734 units, a -76.61% decline versus Week 32 of 2026’s TZS 3.57 billion.
|ETF
|Closing Price (TZS) 7th August 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 14th August 2026
|Variation
|IEACLC-ETF
|1,360
|1,340
|-1.47%
|VERTEX-ETF
|320
|335
|+4.69%
Foreign Investor Activity
Local investors accounted for 99.73% of buying and 89.57% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.27% and 10.43% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 1,153,901 for the week.
This extends a three-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.
|% Local Buying
|% Foreign Buying
|% Local Selling
|% Foreign Selling
|Net Foreign Flow (USD)
|99.73%
|0.27%
|89.57%
|10.43%
|-1,153,901
Market Capitalisation
Total market capitalisation closed Week 33 of 2026 at TZS 36,898.87 billion, a +1.18% change versus Week 32 of 2026’s TZS 36,467.58 billion.
Domestic market capitalisation reached TZS 25,371.63 billion, a +1.77% change against the prior week’s level.
|Measure
|7th August 2026 (TZS billion)
|14th August 2026 (TZS billion)
|Variation
|Total Market Capitalisation
|36,467.58
|36,898.87
|+1.18%
|Domestic Market Capitalisation
|24,930.66
|25,371.63
|+1.77%
|ETF Market Capitalisation
|206.18
|207.18
|+0.49%
Indexes
All five indices closed higher compared to Week 32 of 2026, with Banks, Finance & Investment leading the advance as the biggest mover at +2.19%.
The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +1.18%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +1.77%, the Industrial & Allied index added +1.33%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) climbed +2.19%, and Commercial Services (CS) edged up +0.05%.
The Commercial Services index has now posted gains in four consecutive weeks.
|Index
|Closing Value 7th August 2026
|Closing Value 14th August 2026
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|4,183.38
|4,232.85
|+1.18%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|9,169.71
|9,331.91
|+1.77%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,021.57
|5,088.19
|+1.33%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|20,270.16
|20,714.64
|+2.19%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,879.97
|2,881.50
|+0.05%
Stock Performances
Compared with Week 32 of 2026, the week’s top performers were PAL, which advanced +11.29%, DCB, which rose +10.71%, and NICO, which gained +7.61%.
On the downside, MCB led declines with a fall of -13.83%, followed by SWIS, which dropped -4.46%, and EABL, which slipped -4.12%.
TBL extended its losing run, having now declined for at least three consecutive weeks.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 7th August 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 14th August 2026
|Variation
|AFRIPRISE
|640
|625
|-2.34%
|CRDB
|2,590
|2,700
|+4.25%
|DCB
|420
|465
|+10.71%
|DSE
|6,580
|6,570
|-0.15%
|EABL
|5,830
|5,590
|-4.12%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|8,650
|8,650
|0.00%
|KA
|110
|110
|0.00%
|KCB
|1,890
|1,950
|+3.17%
|MBP
|1,600
|1,680
|+5.00%
|MCB
|470
|405
|-13.83%
|MKCB
|3,670
|3,760
|+2.45%
|MUCOBA
|440
|455
|+3.41%
|NICO
|3,550
|3,820
|+7.61%
|NMB
|17,580
|17,700
|+0.68%
|NMG
|265
|275
|+3.77%
|PAL
|310
|345
|+11.29%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|2,690
|2,570
|-4.46%
|TBL
|10,000
|9,930
|-0.70%
|TCC
|12,300
|12,500
|+1.63%
|TCCL
|3,710
|3,950
|+6.47%
|TOL
|1,500
|1,490
|-0.67%
|TPCC
|5,850
|6,050
|+3.42%
|TTP
|450
|450
|0.00%
|USL
|30
|30
|0.00%
|VODA
|1,020
|1,020
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bond Market
Bond turnover totaled TZS 98.98 billion across 148 deals, a surge of +92.83% compared to Week 32 of 2026’s TZS 51.33 billion.
The yield curve exhibited a flattening pattern, with the short end rising sharply—the 5Y yield climbing +77.9 basis points—while the long end eased, the 25Y yield falling -43.7 basis points.
The most pronounced move came at the 10Y tenor, where the yield rose +515.6 basis points to reach 11.0838%.
|Tenor
|Coupon (weighted avg)
|Weighted Average Yield 14th August 2026
|Weighted Average Yield 7th August 2026
|Change (bps)
|Trade Count
|Face Value Traded (TZS billion)
|5Y
|12.0000%
|12.0785%
|11.2994%
|+77.9
|4
|0.0400
|10Y
|11.6972%
|11.0838%
|5.9278%
|+515.6
|2
|11.7462
|15Y
|13.4595%
|11.7679%
|10.1600%
|+160.8
|3
|0.1850
|20Y
|12.5953%
|11.6720%
|10.7043%
|+96.8
|64
|14.0787
|25Y
|13.4694%
|11.1792%
|11.6161%
|-43.7
|72
|72.9232
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